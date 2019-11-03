Serverless + Microservices = ♥
Lever OS is in beta. Please report bugs via GitHub issues!
Lever OS is the open-source cloud platform that allows fast-moving teams to build and deploy microservice-oriented backends in the blink of an eye. It abstracts away complicated infrastructure and leaves developers with very simple, but powerful building blocks that handle scale transparently.
With Lever OS, you don't think about servers. You think about services. Lever takes care of distributing your code on multiple servers and bringing up as many instances as necessary, depending on real-time demand. It routes and load-balances traffic transparently so you don't need to configure complicated reverse proxies or service discovery. It's all built-in.
The services are made out of a few exported functions that you develop and then deploy onto Lever. In JavaScript, for example, you export the functions as part of a
.js file and then point Lever to that file. The functions become the API of your service and you can trigger them using an HTTP API, a Lever client library (Node and Go supported for now), or even the
lever command-line tool.
For complete documentation and API reference, see Lever OS on ReadMe.io.
If you need to use docker-machine to run docker (eg on a Mac), you also need to install VirtualBox and then run these commands to get started:
$ docker-machine create --driver virtualbox default
$ eval `docker-machine env default`
You will need to run the second command for every new terminal window.
$ git clone https://github.com/leveros/leveros
$ cd leveros
$ make
$ sudo make install-cli
$ make fastrun
The commands above pull the necessary Docker images, install the
lever CLI and run a Lever OS instance locally.
$ mkdir hello
$ cd hello
module.exports.sayHello = function (name, callback) {
callback(null, "Hello, " + name + "!");
};
{
"name": "helloService",
"description": "A hello service.",
"jsEntry": "server.js"
}
Deploy your service locally
$ lever deploy
This takes the whole current directory, archives it and deploys it onto Lever, in an environment that was created by default:
dev.lever.
$ lever invoke lever://dev.lever/helloService/sayHello '"world"'
"Hello, world!"
# Or even shorter (only for dev.lever)...
$ lever invoke /helloService/sayHello '"world"'
"Hello, world!"
Remember to use proper JSON for arguments. This includes the quotes for strings.
# Without docker-machine
$ curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '["world"]' \
http://127.0.0.1:8080/helloService/sayHello?forceenv=dev.lever
"Hello, world!"
# With docker-machine
$ curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '["world"]' \
http://$(docker-machine ip default):8080/helloService/sayHello?forceenv=dev.lever
"Hello, world!"
Notice the
forceenv query param at the end of the command. This is a convenience feature that allows you to access Lever's HTTP API without having
dev.lever assigned to the listening IP (and also configuring Lever to serve on port
80).
$.ajax({
'type': 'POST',
'url': 'http://127.0.0.1:8080/helloService/sayHello?forceenv=dev.lever',
'contentType': 'application/json',
'data': JSON.stringify(["world"]),
'dataType': 'json',
'success': function (data) {
console.log(data); // Hello, world!
},
});
Note that when using docker-machine, you need to replace
127.0.0.1 with the output of the command
docker-machine ip default.
$ npm install leveros
var leveros = require('leveros');
var client = new leveros.Client();
client.forceHost = process.env.LEVEROS_IP_PORT;
var service = client.service('dev.lever', 'helloService');
service.invoke('sayHello', "world", function (error, reply) {
console.log(reply); // Hello, world!
});
# Without docker-machine
$ LEVEROS_IP_PORT="127.0.0.1:8080" node client.js
# With docker-machine
$ LEVEROS_IP_PORT="$(docker-machine ip default):8080" node client.js
Setting
LEVEROS_IP_PORT is necessary so that you can invoke the
dev.lever environment without adding an entry for it in
/etc/hosts and setting the listen port to
80.
To learn more about using Lever OS, check the full documentation.
Security is very important to us. If you have any issue regarding security, please disclose the information responsibly by sending an email to
security [at] leveros.com and not by creating a GitHub issue.
Lever OS is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE.md for the full license text.