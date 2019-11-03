This project is no longer maintained. Use at own risk!

Serverless + Microservices = ♥

Lever OS is in beta. Please report bugs via GitHub issues!

Lever OS is the open-source cloud platform that allows fast-moving teams to build and deploy microservice-oriented backends in the blink of an eye. It abstracts away complicated infrastructure and leaves developers with very simple, but powerful building blocks that handle scale transparently.

How does it work?

With Lever OS, you don't think about servers. You think about services. Lever takes care of distributing your code on multiple servers and bringing up as many instances as necessary, depending on real-time demand. It routes and load-balances traffic transparently so you don't need to configure complicated reverse proxies or service discovery. It's all built-in.

The services are made out of a few exported functions that you develop and then deploy onto Lever. In JavaScript, for example, you export the functions as part of a .js file and then point Lever to that file. The functions become the API of your service and you can trigger them using an HTTP API, a Lever client library (Node and Go supported for now), or even the lever command-line tool.

Documentation

For complete documentation and API reference, see Lever OS on ReadMe.io.

Getting started

Prerequisites

Docker 1.11+ and Docker Compose 1.7+. On a Mac you can install Docker Toolbox to get what you need.

Make

Linux or Mac (Windows should work too but it was never tested)

If you need to use docker-machine to run docker (eg on a Mac), you also need to install VirtualBox and then run these commands to get started:

$ docker-machine create --driver virtualbox default $ eval `docker-machine env default`

You will need to run the second command for every new terminal window.

Installation

$ git clone https://github.com/leveros/leveros $ cd leveros $ make $ sudo make install-cli $ make fastrun

The commands above pull the necessary Docker images, install the lever CLI and run a Lever OS instance locally.

Your first Lever service

$ mkdir hello $ cd hello

module .exports.sayHello = function ( name, callback ) { callback( null , "Hello, " + name + "!" ); };

{ "name" : "helloService" , "description" : "A hello service." , "jsEntry" : "server.js" }

Deploy your service locally

$ lever deploy

This takes the whole current directory, archives it and deploys it onto Lever, in an environment that was created by default: dev.lever .

Invoke via CLI

$ lever invoke lever://dev.lever/helloService/sayHello '"world"' "Hello, world!" $ lever invoke /helloService/sayHello '"world"' "Hello, world!"

Remember to use proper JSON for arguments. This includes the quotes for strings.

Invoke via HTTP POST request

$ curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '["world"]' \ http://127.0.0.1:8080/helloService/sayHello?forceenv=dev.lever "Hello, world!" $ curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '["world"]' \ http://$(docker-machine ip default):8080/helloService/sayHello?forceenv=dev.lever "Hello, world!"

Notice the forceenv query param at the end of the command. This is a convenience feature that allows you to access Lever's HTTP API without having dev.lever assigned to the listening IP (and also configuring Lever to serve on port 80 ).

Invoke from browser (via HTTP API)

$.ajax({ 'type' : 'POST' , 'url' : 'http://127.0.0.1:8080/helloService/sayHello?forceenv=dev.lever' , 'contentType' : 'application/json' , 'data' : JSON .stringify([ "world" ]), 'dataType' : 'json' , 'success' : function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, });

Note that when using docker-machine, you need to replace 127.0.0.1 with the output of the command docker-machine ip default .

Invoke from Node

$ npm install leveros

var leveros = require ( 'leveros' ); var client = new leveros.Client(); client.forceHost = process.env.LEVEROS_IP_PORT; var service = client.service( 'dev.lever' , 'helloService' ); service.invoke( 'sayHello' , "world" , function ( error, reply ) { console .log(reply); });

$ LEVEROS_IP_PORT= "127.0.0.1:8080" node client.js $ LEVEROS_IP_PORT= " $(docker-machine ip default) :8080" node client.js

Setting LEVEROS_IP_PORT is necessary so that you can invoke the dev.lever environment without adding an entry for it in /etc/hosts and setting the listen port to 80 .

To learn more about using Lever OS, check the full documentation.

Contributing

Please report bugs as GitHub issues.

Join us on Gitter!

Questions via GitHub issues are welcome!

PRs welcome! But please give a heads-up in GitHub issue before starting work. If there is no GitHub issue for what you want to do, please create one.

To build from source, check the contributing page.

Security Disclosure

Security is very important to us. If you have any issue regarding security, please disclose the information responsibly by sending an email to security [at] leveros.com and not by creating a GitHub issue.

Licensing

Lever OS is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE.md for the full license text.