Levenshtein

Levenshtein string difference in Javascript.

Levenshtein also does some neat things like coerce to a number and string appropriately. So you can compare Levenshtein objects directly! Not to mention it has specs!

API

new Levenshtein( m, n ) → Levenshtein m ( String ): First string. n ( String ): Second string. Initialise a new Levenshtein object.

Levenshtein#distance → Number Distance between strings.

Levenshtein#inspect() → String Pretty print Levenshtein table.

Levenshtein#toString() → String Alias of: Levenshtein#inspect() .

Levenshtein#valueOf() → Number Alias of: Levenshtein#distance .



Installation

Levenshtein works in both the browser and node.js.

Browser

Simply include levenshtein.js :

< script src = "/javascripts/levenshtein.js" > </ script >

NPM

Install via npm:

npm install levenshtein

Or put it in your package.json :

{ "levenshtein" : "~1.0" }

Bower

bower install levenshtein

Git

git clone git://github.com/gf3/Levenshtein.git

License

Levenshtein is UNLICENSED.

Author

Written by Gianni Chiappetta – heavycorp.io