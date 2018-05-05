Level Me Up Scotty!

An intro to Node.js databases via a set of self-guided workshops.

Run [sudo] npm install levelmeup -g Run levelmeup .. profit!

levelmeup will run through a series of Node.js databases workshops. Starting with the basic operations of LevelUP and moving on to more advanced exercises.

levelmeup builds on the workshopper framework which is also used by learnyounode (Learn You Node.js For Much Win), a basic introduction to Node.js workshop application.

levelmeup builds on the excellent work by @substack and @maxogden who created stream-adventure which serves as the original foundation for levelmeup.