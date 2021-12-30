Mono repo holding multiple packages
|Name
|Description
|Link
array-select
|🚬 Extract items from one array into two or more arrays by results of a provided function
@recursive/assign
|Recursive assign for objects, arrays and more
async-execute
|🦅 Execute command in a child process
await-reduce
|Resolve and reduce an array of promises
babelrc
|🗼 My own babelrc file (=> ES5)
bench-press
|Benchmark operations
bound-call
|👔 Create a bound call where you can pass 'this' context as an argument
chunkalyse
|🍰 Summarise webpack stats output file
@lets/count
|🔢 Consistent counter
create-npx
|🔢 bare bones bin wrapper for NPX
dangerfile
|🚨 Centralised Dangerfile
dirdo
|🗂 Execute command in all nested directories
doamrn
|Retrieve a random item from the arguments
double-digit
|0️⃣ Add leading zero to positive numbers under 10
edit-package
|Read, write and reset package.json
@omrilotan/eslint-config
|🔧 My usual eslint-config
@does/exist
|🗄 Check if a file exists
@recursive/flatten
|🍳 Flatten arrays of arrays, as long as all the members are arrays
handle-rejection
|💀 Handle unhandled rejections
hypertonia
|A theme for Hyper.
index-require
|☝️ Create an index for a lib directory
jsnpm
|Use NPM in Javascript runtime
jsoncopy
|Create a deep clone of an object using JSON functionalities.
key-value-join
|⛓ Join object entries to create a string representation
levelheaded
|⚖️ Generate object containing functions deemed operational by level
markdownise
|Represent data structures in markdown
markt
|Generate pages from markdown
mocha-setup
|🚨 A mocha require file including some basic things I usually use
module-scope
|📍 'dirname' and 'filename' in harmony modules
notate
|Resolve dot notation strings
oh-my-gauge
|Gauge and Benchmark - time Javascript operations
@does/percent
|Calculate one part's percentage of the whole
perfrep
|🐎 Host Performance Report in Percent
@lets/publish
|🛵 Publish only if this version was not already published
rmext
|✂️ Remove file extension
run-all-the-things
|👟 Run NPM scripts in parallel
sample-size
|🎲 pass/fail by sample size
@omrilotan/setup
|🔩 Set up a new nodejs development environment
@lets/sleep
|🛌 Block the runtime for n milliseconds
@does/sortby
|⚔️ Sort array of objects by key or function
string-wrap
|🥪 wrap a string from both sides
the-moon
|🌕 Show me the moon
transparent-pixel
|One transparent pixel
upgradable
|Interactive upgrade machine for NPM CLI tools