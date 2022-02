A writeStream implementation for leveldb

Example

This implements the writeStream logic for a levelup interface.

Just pass it a db with put and batch method and it will do the rest!

var LevelWriteStream = require ( "level-write-stream" ) var db = someleveldb() var writeStream = LevelWriteStream(db) var stream = writeStream(options) stream.write({ key : key , value : value })

Installation

npm install level-write-stream

Contributors

Raynos

MIT Licenced