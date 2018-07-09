Separate sections of levelup, with hooks!
This module allows you to create separate sections of a levelup database, kinda like tables in an sql database, but evented, and ranged, for real-time changing data.
The long awaited
level-sublevel rewrite is out!
You are hereby warned this is a significant breaking change.
So it's good to use it with a new project,
The user api is mostly the same as before,
but the way that keys are encoded has changed, and this means
you cannot run 6 on a database you created with 5.
Also,
createWriteStream has been removed, in anticipation of this
change use something
like level-write-stream
Using leveldb with legacy mode is the simplest way to get the new sublevel on top of a database that used old sublevel. Simply require sublevel like this:
var level = require('level')
// V *** require legacy.js ***
var sublevel = require('level-sublevel/legacy')
var db = sublevel(level(path))
@calvinmetcalf has created a migration tool: sublevel-migrate
This can be used to copy an old level-sublevel into the new format.
Unstable: Expect patches and features, possible api changes.
This module is working well, but may change in the future as its use is further explored.
var LevelUp = require('levelup')
var Sublevel = require('level-sublevel')
var db = Sublevel(LevelUp('/tmp/sublevel-example'))
var sub = db.sublevel('stuff')
//put a key into the main levelup
db.put(key, value, function () {})
//put a key into the sub-section!
sub.put(key2, value, function () {})
Sublevel prefixes each subsection so that it will not collide with the outer db when saving or reading!
Hooks are specially built into Sublevel so that you can do all sorts of clever stuff, like generating views or logs when records are inserted!
Records added via hooks will be atomically inserted with the triggering change.
Whenever a record is inserted, save an index to it by the time it was inserted.
var sub = db.sublevel('SEQ')
db.pre(function (ch, add) {
add({
key: ''+Date.now(),
value: ch.key,
type: 'put',
// NOTE: pass the destination db to add the value to that subsection!
prefix: sub
})
})
db.put('key', 'VALUE', function (err) {
// read all the records inserted by the hook!
sub.createReadStream().on('data', console.log)
})
Notice that the
prefix property to
add() is set to
sub, which tells the hook to save the new record in the
sub section.
In
sublevel batches also support a
prefix: subdb property,
if set, this row will be inserted into that database section,
instead of the current section, similar to the
pre hook above.
var sub1 = db.sublevel('SUB_1')
var sub2 = db.sublevel('SUM_2')
sub.batch([
{key: 'key', value: 'Value', type: 'put'},
{key: 'key', value: 'Value', type: 'put', prefix: sub2},
], function (err) {...})
MIT