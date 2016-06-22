A streaming storage engine based on LevelDB. It is
fs module
Only need in-memory persistence and no resuming? Check out enstore.
Store a file in LevelDB under the key
file and read it out again:
var levelup = require('level');
var Store = require('level-store');
var fs = require('fs');
var store = Store(levelup('/tmp/level-store'));
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/file.txt')
.pipe(store.createWriteStream('file'))
.on('close', function () {
// file.txt is stored in leveldb now
store.createReadStream('file').pipe(process.stdout);
});
If you want to persist a stream and read from it at the same time, without reading what didn't get stored yet, you can do it like this:
// first start reading from the stored version
storage.createReadStream('stream', { live: true }).pipe(someWhere);
// then put your stream into the store
stream.pipe(storage.createWriteStream('stream'));
When reading fails you might not want to start over again completely but rather
resume after the last chunk you received. First, pass
index: true as an
option so you don't only get the stored chunks but also their index in the
store:
store.createReadStream('file', { index: true }).on('data', console.log);
// => { index: 1363783762087, data : <Buffer aa aa> }
Now you only need store the timestamp of the last read chunk in a variable and you can
resume reading after an error, passing
{ gt: index }:
store
.createReadStream('file', { gt: 1363783762087, index: true })
.on('data', console.log);
// => { index: 1363783876109, data : <Buffer bb bb> }
You can choose from several indexing mechanisms, which are from fastest to slowest:
Store(db, { index : 'timestamp' }).
0.
Activate with
Store(db, { index : 'chunks' }).
key. Slow, but very flexible. Activate with
Store(db, { index : 'bytelength' }).
If you don't want your stream to grow infinitely and it's ok to cut old parts
off, use
{ capped : x } to limit to stream to
x chunks:
store.createWriteStream('file', { capped : 3 }).write('...');
Returns a
level-store instance.
db is an instance of LevelUp.
If
opts.index is set, that indexing mechanism is used intead of the
default one (
timestamp).
A readable stream that replays the stream stored at
key.
Possible
options are:
index (Boolean|String): If
true, don't emit raw chunks but rather objects having
index and
data fields. If a
String, override the index passed to
Store().
gt (Number|String): Emit chunks that have been stored after the given position.
gte (Number|String): Emit chunks that have been stored at or after the given position.
lt (Number|String): Emit chunks that have been stored before the given position.
lte (Number|String): Emit chunks that have been stored at or before the given position.
live (Boolean): If
true, the stream will stay open, emitting new data as it comes in.
reverse (Boolean): If
true, chunks will be emitted in reverse order.
limit (Number): Receive max.
limit chunks.
valueEncoding (String): Use a specific encoding for values.
A writable stream that persists data written to it under
key. If something exists under
key
already it will be deleted.
Possible
options are:
append (Boolean): If
true, possibly already existing data stored under
key will be appended
rather than replaced.
capped (Number): If set, cap the stream to
x chunks.
index (String): Override the index passed to
Store().
A readable stream that emits all the keys of all streams that are stored.
Possible
options are:
reverse (Boolean)
Async version of
createReadStream.
Async version of
createWriteStream.
Async version of
createKeyStream, without reverse sorting capability.
Delete everything stored under
key. Returns an error if nothing was stored
under
key.
Delete everything stored under
key. Doesn't return an error if nothing was stored
under
key.
Check if
key exists and call
cb with
(err, exists).
Get the last chunk stored under
key.
opts are treated like in
db#createReadStream.
cb gets called with
(err, chunk).
Sugar for appending just one
value to
key.
If
opts.index is set that overrides the index passed to
Store().
With npm do
$ npm install level-store
Copyright (c) 2013 Julian Gruber <julian@juliangruber.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.