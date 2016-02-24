Level Session

A framework-agnostic, LevelDB-backed session manager for Node.js web servers. Provides very fast session data storage that persists across server restarts.

Compatible with Connect / Express middleware.

Backed by Generic Session, the flexible session manager, Level Session gives you simple and speedy entry-level session management that allows you to scale when ready by switching the storage back-end of Generic Session to a more appropriate solution such as Redis.

A LevelDB store can only be accessed by one process at a time so Level Session is not ideal for multi-process deployments unless you're passing in a multilevel instance as your 'db' .

Level Session uses LevelUP for LevelDB access in Node.js, you must either install levelup or level from npm for Level Session to work; it is not loaded as a dependency.

Example

var http = require ( 'http' ) , levelSession = require ( 'level-session' )( '/tmp/level_session_example.db' ) , port = 8080 http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { levelSession(req, res, function ( ) { var m res.writeHead( 200 ) if (m = req.url.match( /^\/get\/(.+)/ )) { return req.session.get(m[ 1 ], function ( err, data ) { res.end( JSON .stringify(data)) }) } else if (m = req.url.match( /^\/set\/([^\/]+)\/(.+)/ )) { return req.session.set(m[ 1 ], m[ 2 ], function ( ) { res.end( JSON .stringify(m[ 2 ])) }) } res.end( 'ERROR' ) }) }).listen(port)

var request = require ( 'request' ) , jar = request.jar() , port = 8080 , req = function ( url, cb ) { request({ url : 'http://localhost:' + port + '/' + url , jar : jar , json : true }, cb) } req( 'set/foo/bar' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Set foo = bar' ) req( 'get/foo' , function ( e, res, body ) { console .log( 'Fetched foo =' , body) }) })

Running the two processes, we'll get:

$ node server.js & $ node client.js Set foo = bar Fetched foo = bar

This example is available in the examples/ directory.

API

Will create a new LevelSession instance, including an open LevelDB instance. You must provide a location for the LevelDB store, either as a String or on an options object with the property 'location' . Alternatively you can provide an existing (open), LevelUP instance with the 'db' property. Level Session can coexist with other uses of the same LevelUP by using the same technique as level-sublevel to operate in a "session" namespace.

The returned object can be used as a stand-alone filter or as a Connect / Express middleware.

Any additional options you provide on an options object will be passed on to Generic Session, these options include:

keys (optional): either an Array of strings constituting your signing secret keys to be passed to a new instance of Keygrip, or you can pass in an instance of **Keygrip directly. If you pass in a keys instance, Keygrip must be installed.

(optional): either an of strings constituting your signing secret keys to be passed to a new instance of Keygrip, or you can pass in an instance of **Keygrip directly. If you pass in a instance, Keygrip must be installed. cookies (optional): provide an instance of Cookies or a compatible cookie manager to use to manage cookies.

(optional): provide an instance of Cookies or a compatible cookie manager to use to manage cookies. expire (optional, default: 2 weeks): number of seconds to set for the session cookie expiry.

(optional, default: 2 weeks): number of seconds to set for the session cookie expiry. cookieName (optional, default: 's' ): the name of the session cookie.

A LevelSession instance can be used as a filter / middleware in a Node.js server, invoke it as a function with the arguments: HTTP server request , HTTP server response and a next callback function to be called when LevelSession is finished. You will get a session object attached both request and response .

Each LevelSession instance has a close() method that can be used to finalise and close all resources.

Use this to create a LevelStore instance that can be used directly with Generic Session as the store property. This provides the flexibility to invoke the session manager in the most appropriate way for your application.

Session API

Get the object stored as key for the current session in the session store. Automatically updates the expires time for this session.

If the callback is not provided then it will simply perform an expiry time update. If you just provide a callback and no key then it operates as an alias for getAll() .

Get all objects stored for the current session in the session store. Automatically updates the expires time for this session.

If the callback is not provided then it will simply perform an expiry time update.

Sets value as key for the current session in the session store. Automatically updates the expires time for this session.

If value is omitted then key will be set to null . callback may be omitted and the operation will still be performed.

Deletes the property key from the current session in the session store. Automatically updates the expires time for this session.

If key is omitted then it operates as an alias for delAll() (beware!). callback may be omitted and the operation will still be performed.

Deletes all data for the current session in the session store.

callback may be omitted and the operation will still be performed.

Deletes all data for the current session in the session store and will also remove the session cookie from the client.

callback may be omitted and the operation will still be performed.

Licence

Level Session is Copyright (c) 2012 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.