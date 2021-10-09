Clappr Level Selector Plugin

Usage

Add both Clappr and Level Selector plugin scripts to your HTML:

< head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "http://cdn.clappr.io/latest/clappr.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/level-selector.js" > </ script > </ head >

Then just add LevelSelector into the list of plugins of your player instance:

var player = new Clappr.Player({ source : "http://your.video/here.m3u8" , plugins : [LevelSelector] });

You can also customize the labels and title:

var player = new Clappr.Player({ source : "http://your.video/here.m3u8" , plugins : [LevelSelector], levelSelectorConfig : { title : 'Quality' , labels : { 2 : 'High' , 1 : 'Med' , 0 : 'Low' , }, labelCallback : function ( playbackLevel, customLabel ) { return customLabel + playbackLevel.level.height+ 'p' ; } }, });

And also transform available levels:

var player = new Clappr.Player({ levelSelectorConfig : { onLevelsAvailable : function ( levels ) { return levels.reverse(); }, }, });

Note: There is a minified version served through CDNs too:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/clappr/clappr-level-selector-plugin@latest/dist/level-selector.min.js" > </ script >

Compatibility

All the playbacks that follow these rules: