Add both Clappr and Level Selector plugin scripts to your HTML:
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://cdn.clappr.io/latest/clappr.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/level-selector.js"></script>
</head>
Then just add
LevelSelector into the list of plugins of your player instance:
var player = new Clappr.Player({
source: "http://your.video/here.m3u8",
plugins: [LevelSelector]
});
You can also customize the labels and title:
var player = new Clappr.Player({
source: "http://your.video/here.m3u8",
plugins: [LevelSelector],
levelSelectorConfig: {
title: 'Quality',
labels: {
2: 'High', // 500kbps
1: 'Med', // 240kbps
0: 'Low', // 120kbps
},
labelCallback: function(playbackLevel, customLabel) {
return customLabel + playbackLevel.level.height+'p'; // High 720p
}
},
});
And also transform available levels:
var player = new Clappr.Player({
// [...]
levelSelectorConfig: {
onLevelsAvailable: function(levels) {
return levels.reverse(); // For example, reverse levels order
},
},
});
Note: There is a minified version served through CDNs too:
<script type="text/javascript"
src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/clappr/clappr-level-selector-plugin@latest/dist/level-selector.min.js"></script>
All the playbacks that follow these rules:
PLAYBACK_LEVELS_AVAILABLE with an ordered array of levels
[{id: 3, label: '500Kbps'}, {id: 4, label: '600Kpbs'}]
levels, initialized with
[] and then after filled with the proper levels
currentLevel (set/get), the level switch will happen when id (currentLevel) is changed (
playback.currentLevel = id)
PLAYBACK_LEVEL_SWITCH_START and
PLAYBACK_LEVEL_SWITCH_END
id=-1 will be always the
Auto level