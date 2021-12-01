Fast & simple storage. A Node.js-style RocksDB wrapper.
This is a convenience package that:
levelup instance when invoked
levelup and
rocksdb
encoding-down
Use this package to avoid having to explicitly install
rocksdb when you want to use RocksDB with
levelup. See also
level which does the same for LevelDB.
If you are upgrading: please see
UPGRADING.md.
const level = require('level-rocksdb')
// 1) Create our database, supply location and options.
// This will create or open the underlying RocksDB store.
const db = level('./mydb')
// 2) Put a key & value
db.put('name', 'Level', function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // some kind of I/O error
// 3) Fetch by key
db.get('name', function (err, value) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // likely the key was not found
// Ta da!
console.log('name=' + value)
})
})
With
async/await:
await db.put('name', 'Level')
const value = await db.get('name')
level()
db.open()
db.close()
db.put()
db.get()
db.del()
db.batch() (array form)
db.batch() (chained form)
db.isOpen()
db.isClosed()
db.createReadStream()
db.createKeyStream()
db.createValueStream()
See
levelup and
rocksdb for more details.
const db = level(location[, options[, callback]])
The main entry point for creating a new
levelup instance.
location path to the underlying
LevelDB.
options is passed on to the underlying store.
options.keyEncoding and
options.valueEncoding are passed to
encoding-down, default encoding is
'utf8'
Calling
level('./db') will also open the underlying store. This is an asynchronous operation which will trigger your callback if you provide one. The callback should take the form
function (err, db) {} where
db is the
levelup instance. If you don't provide a callback, any read & write operations are simply queued internally until the store is fully opened.
This leads to two alternative ways of managing a
levelup instance:
level(location, options, function (err, db) {
if (err) throw err
db.get('foo', function (err, value) {
if (err) return console.log('foo does not exist')
console.log('got foo =', value)
})
})
Versus the equivalent:
// Will throw if an error occurs
const db = level(location, options)
db.get('foo', function (err, value) {
if (err) return console.log('foo does not exist')
console.log('got foo =', value)
})
The constructor function has a
.errors property which provides access to the different error types from
level-errors. See example below on how to use it:
level('./db', { createIfMissing: false }, function (err, db) {
if (err instanceof level.errors.OpenError) {
console.log('failed to open database')
}
})
db.open([callback])
Opens the underlying store. In general you should never need to call this method directly as it's automatically called by
levelup().
However, it is possible to reopen the store after it has been closed with
close(), although this is not generally advised.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.close([callback])
close() closes the underlying store. The callback will receive any error encountered during closing as the first argument.
You should always clean up your
levelup instance by calling
close() when you no longer need it to free up resources. A store cannot be opened by multiple instances of
levelup simultaneously.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.put(key, value[, options][, callback])
put() is the primary method for inserting data into the store. Both
key and
value can be of any type as far as
levelup is concerned.
options is passed on to the underlying store.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.get(key[, options][, callback])
get() is the primary method for fetching data from the store. The
key can be of any type. If it doesn't exist in the store then the callback or promise will receive an error. A not-found err object will be of type
'NotFoundError' so you can
err.type == 'NotFoundError' or you can perform a truthy test on the property
err.notFound.
db.get('foo', function (err, value) {
if (err) {
if (err.notFound) {
// handle a 'NotFoundError' here
return
}
// I/O or other error, pass it up the callback chain
return callback(err)
}
// .. handle `value` here
})
options is passed on to the underlying store.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.del(key[, options][, callback])
del() is the primary method for removing data from the store.
db.del('foo', function (err) {
if (err)
// handle I/O or other error
});
options is passed on to the underlying store.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.batch(array[, options][, callback]) (array form)
batch() can be used for very fast bulk-write operations (both put and delete). The
array argument should contain a list of operations to be executed sequentially, although as a whole they are performed as an atomic operation inside the underlying store.
Each operation is contained in an object having the following properties:
type,
key,
value, where the type is either
'put' or
'del'. In the case of
'del' the
value property is ignored. Any entries with a
key of
null or
undefined will cause an error to be returned on the
callback and any
type: 'put' entry with a
value of
null or
undefined will return an error.
If
key and
value are defined but
type is not, it will default to
'put'.
const ops = [
{ type: 'del', key: 'father' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'name', value: 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'dob', value: '16 February 1941' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'spouse', value: 'Kim Young-sook' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'occupation', value: 'Clown' }
]
db.batch(ops, function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err)
console.log('Great success dear leader!')
})
options is passed on to the underlying store.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.batch() (chained form)
batch(), when called with no arguments will return a
Batch object which can be used to build, and eventually commit, an atomic batch operation. Depending on how it's used, it is possible to obtain greater performance when using the chained form of
batch() over the array form.
db.batch()
.del('father')
.put('name', 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim')
.put('dob', '16 February 1941')
.put('spouse', 'Kim Young-sook')
.put('occupation', 'Clown')
.write(function () { console.log('Done!') })
batch.put(key, value)
Queue a put operation on the current batch, not committed until a
write() is called on the batch.
This method may
throw a
WriteError if there is a problem with your put (such as the
value being
null or
undefined).
batch.del(key)
Queue a del operation on the current batch, not committed until a
write() is called on the batch.
This method may
throw a
WriteError if there is a problem with your delete.
batch.clear()
Clear all queued operations on the current batch, any previous operations will be discarded.
batch.length
The number of queued operations on the current batch.
batch.write([callback])
Commit the queued operations for this batch. All operations not cleared will be written to the underlying store atomically, that is, they will either all succeed or fail with no partial commits.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.isOpen()
A
levelup instance can be in one of the following states:
isOpen() will return
true only when the state is "open".
db.isClosed()
See
isOpen()
isClosed() will return
true only when the state is "closing" or "closed", it can be useful for determining if read and write operations are permissible.
db.createReadStream([options])
Returns a Readable Stream of key-value pairs. A pair is an object with
key and
value properties. By default it will stream all entries in the underlying store from start to end. Use the options described below to control the range, direction and results.
db.createReadStream()
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log(data.key, '=', data.value)
})
.on('error', function (err) {
console.log('Oh my!', err)
})
.on('close', function () {
console.log('Stream closed')
})
.on('end', function () {
console.log('Stream ended')
})
You can supply an options object as the first parameter to
createReadStream() with the following properties:
gt (greater than),
gte (greater than or equal) define the lower bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.
lt (less than),
lte (less than or equal) define the higher bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.
reverse (boolean, default:
false): stream entries in reverse order. Beware that due to the way that stores like LevelDB work, a reverse seek can be slower than a forward seek.
limit (number, default:
-1): limit the number of entries collected by this stream. This number represents a maximum number of entries and may not be reached if you get to the end of the range first. A value of
-1 means there is no limit. When
reverse=true the entries with the highest keys will be returned instead of the lowest keys.
keys (boolean, default:
true): whether the results should contain keys. If set to
true and
values set to
false then results will simply be keys, rather than objects with a
key property. Used internally by the
createKeyStream() method.
values (boolean, default:
true): whether the results should contain values. If set to
true and
keys set to
false then results will simply be values, rather than objects with a
value property. Used internally by the
createValueStream() method.
db.createKeyStream([options])
Returns a Readable Stream of keys rather than key-value pairs. Use the same options as described for
createReadStream to control the range and direction.
You can also obtain this stream by passing an options object to
createReadStream() with
keys set to
true and
values set to
false. The result is equivalent; both streams operate in object mode.
db.createKeyStream()
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('key=', data)
})
// same as:
db.createReadStream({ keys: true, values: false })
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('key=', data)
})
db.createValueStream([options])
Returns a Readable Stream of values rather than key-value pairs. Use the same options as described for
createReadStream to control the range and direction.
You can also obtain this stream by passing an options object to
createReadStream() with
values set to
true and
keys set to
false. The result is equivalent; both streams operate in object mode.
db.createValueStream()
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('value=', data)
})
// same as:
db.createReadStream({ keys: false, values: true })
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('value=', data)
})
level-rocksdb ships with native
Promise support out of the box.
Each function taking a callback also can be used as a promise, if the callback is omitted. This applies for:
db.get(key[, options])
db.put(key, value[, options])
db.del(key[, options])
db.batch(ops[, options])
db.batch().write()
The only exception is the constructor, which if no callback is passed will lazily open the underlying store in the background.
Example:
const db = level('./my-db')
db.put('foo', 'bar')
.then(function () { return db.get('foo') })
.then(function (value) { console.log(value) })
.catch(function (err) { console.error(err) })
Or using
async/await:
const main = async () => {
const db = level('./my-db')
await db.put('foo', 'bar')
console.log(await db.get('foo'))
}
levelup is an
EventEmitter and emits the following events.
|Event
|Description
|Arguments
put
|Key has been updated
key, value (any)
del
|Key has been deleted
key (any)
batch
|Batch has executed
operations (array)
opening
|Underlying store is opening
|-
open
|Store has opened
|-
ready
|Alias of
open
|-
closing
|Store is closing
|-
closed
|Store has closed.
|-
For example you can do:
db.on('put', function (key, value) {
console.log('inserted', { key, value })
})
Level/level-rocksdb is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
