Open a leveldb handle multiple times, transparently upgrading to use
multileveldown when more than 1 process try to use the same leveldb data directory at once and re-electing a new master when the primary unix socket goes down.
Normally with
level, when you try to open
a database handle from more than one process you will get a locking error:
events.js:72
throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event
^
OpenError: IO error: lock /home/substack/projects/level-party/example/data/LOCK: Resource temporarily unavailable
at /home/substack/projects/level-party/node_modules/level/node_modules/level-packager/node_modules/levelup/lib/levelup.js:114:34
With
level-party, the database open will automatically drop down to using
multilevel over a unix socket using metadata placed into the level data
directory transparently.
This means that if you have 2 programs, 1 that gets:
const level = require('level-party')
const db = level(__dirname + '/data', { valueEncoding: 'json' })
setInterval(function () {
db.get('a', function (err, value) {
console.log('a=', value)
})
}, 250)
And 1 that puts:
const level = require('level-party')
const db = level(__dirname + '/data', { valueEncoding: 'json' })
const n = Math.floor(Math.random() * 100000)
setInterval(function () {
db.put('a', n + 1)
}, 1000)
and you start them up in any order, everything will just work! No more
IO error: lock exceptions.
$ node put.js & sleep 0.2; node put.js & sleep 0.2; node put.js & sleep 0.2; node put.js & sleep 0.2
[1] 3498
[2] 3502
[3] 3509
[4] 3513
$ node get.js
a= 35340
a= 31575
a= 37639
a= 58874
a= 35341
a= 31576
$ node get.js
a= 35344
a= 31579
a= 37643
a= 58878
a= 35345
^C
Hooray!
level-party does seamless failover. This means that if you create a read-stream and the leader goes down while you are reading that stream level-party will resume your stream on the new leader.
This disables leveldb snapshotting so if your app relies on this you should disable this by setting
opts.retry = false:
const db = level('./data', { retry: false }) // will not retry streams / gets / puts if the leader goes down
level-party works on Windows as well using named pipes.
db = level(...)
The arguments are exactly the same as
level. You will sometimes get a real leveldb handle and sometimes get a
multileveldown handle back in the response.
With npm do:
npm install level-party
Level/party is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
Support us with a monthly donation on Open Collective and help us continue our work.