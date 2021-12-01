openbase logo
level-party

by Level
5.1.1 (see all)

Open a leveldb handle multiple times.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

level-party

Open a leveldb handle multiple times, transparently upgrading to use multileveldown when more than 1 process try to use the same leveldb data directory at once and re-electing a new master when the primary unix socket goes down.

level badge npm Node version Test Coverage Standard Common Changelog Donate

Example

Normally with level, when you try to open a database handle from more than one process you will get a locking error:

events.js:72
        throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event
              ^
OpenError: IO error: lock /home/substack/projects/level-party/example/data/LOCK: Resource temporarily unavailable
    at /home/substack/projects/level-party/node_modules/level/node_modules/level-packager/node_modules/levelup/lib/levelup.js:114:34

With level-party, the database open will automatically drop down to using multilevel over a unix socket using metadata placed into the level data directory transparently.

This means that if you have 2 programs, 1 that gets:

const level = require('level-party')
const db = level(__dirname + '/data', { valueEncoding: 'json' })

setInterval(function () {
  db.get('a', function (err, value) {
    console.log('a=', value)
  })
}, 250)

And 1 that puts:

const level = require('level-party')
const db = level(__dirname + '/data', { valueEncoding: 'json' })

const n = Math.floor(Math.random() * 100000)

setInterval(function () {
  db.put('a', n + 1)
}, 1000)

and you start them up in any order, everything will just work! No more IO error: lock exceptions.

$ node put.js & sleep 0.2; node put.js & sleep 0.2; node put.js & sleep 0.2; node put.js & sleep 0.2
[1] 3498
[2] 3502
[3] 3509
[4] 3513
$ node get.js
a= 35340
a= 31575
a= 37639
a= 58874
a= 35341
a= 31576
$ node get.js
a= 35344
a= 31579
a= 37643
a= 58878
a= 35345
^C

Hooray!

Seamless failover

level-party does seamless failover. This means that if you create a read-stream and the leader goes down while you are reading that stream level-party will resume your stream on the new leader.

This disables leveldb snapshotting so if your app relies on this you should disable this by setting opts.retry = false:

const db = level('./data', { retry: false }) // will not retry streams / gets / puts if the leader goes down

Windows support

level-party works on Windows as well using named pipes.

API

db = level(...)

The arguments are exactly the same as level. You will sometimes get a real leveldb handle and sometimes get a multileveldown handle back in the response.

Install

With npm do:

npm install level-party

Contributing

Level/party is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

Support us with a monthly donation on Open Collective and help us continue our work.

License

MIT

