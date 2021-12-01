Open a leveldb handle multiple times, transparently upgrading to use multileveldown when more than 1 process try to use the same leveldb data directory at once and re-electing a new master when the primary unix socket goes down.

Example

Normally with level , when you try to open a database handle from more than one process you will get a locking error:

events.js: 72 throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event ^ OpenError: IO error: lock /home/substack/projects/ level -party/example/data/ LOCK : Resource temporarily unavailable at /home/substack/projects/ level -party/node_modules/ level /node_modules/ level -packager/node_modules/levelup/lib/levelup.js: 114 : 34

With level-party , the database open will automatically drop down to using multilevel over a unix socket using metadata placed into the level data directory transparently.

This means that if you have 2 programs, 1 that gets:

const level = require ( 'level-party' ) const db = level(__dirname + '/data' , { valueEncoding : 'json' }) setInterval( function ( ) { db.get( 'a' , function ( err, value ) { console .log( 'a=' , value) }) }, 250 )

And 1 that puts:

const level = require ( 'level-party' ) const db = level(__dirname + '/data' , { valueEncoding : 'json' }) const n = Math .floor( Math .random() * 100000 ) setInterval( function ( ) { db.put( 'a' , n + 1 ) }, 1000 )

and you start them up in any order, everything will just work! No more IO error: lock exceptions.

$ node put.js & sleep 0.2; node put.js & sleep 0.2; node put.js & sleep 0.2; node put.js & sleep 0.2 [1] 3498 [2] 3502 [3] 3509 [4] 3513 $ node get.js a= 35340 a= 31575 a= 37639 a= 58874 a= 35341 a= 31576 $ node get.js a= 35344 a= 31579 a= 37643 a= 58878 a= 35345 ^C

Hooray!

Seamless failover

level-party does seamless failover. This means that if you create a read-stream and the leader goes down while you are reading that stream level-party will resume your stream on the new leader.

This disables leveldb snapshotting so if your app relies on this you should disable this by setting opts.retry = false :

const db = level( './data' , { retry : false })

Windows support

level-party works on Windows as well using named pipes.

API

db = level(...)

The arguments are exactly the same as level . You will sometimes get a real leveldb handle and sometimes get a multileveldown handle back in the response.

Install

With npm do:

npm install level-party

