levelup package helper for distributing with an abstract-leveldown store.

API

Exports a single function which takes a single argument, an abstract-leveldown compatible storage back-end for levelup . The function returns a constructor function that will bundle levelup with the given abstract-leveldown replacement. The full API is supported, including optional functions, destroy() , and repair() . Encoding functionality is provided by encoding-down .

The constructor function has a .errors property which provides access to the different error types from level-errors .

For example use-cases, see:

Also available is a test.js file that can be used to verify that the user-package works as expected.

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md .

Contributing

Level/packager is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

Donate

Support us with a monthly donation on Open Collective and help us continue our work.

License

MIT