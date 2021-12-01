openbase logo
level-packager

by Level
6.0.1 (see all)

A levelup package helper for distributing with an abstract-leveldown compatible back-end.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

297K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

level-packager

levelup package helper for distributing with an abstract-leveldown store.

level badge npm Node version Test Coverage Standard Common Changelog Donate

API

Exports a single function which takes a single argument, an abstract-leveldown compatible storage back-end for levelup. The function returns a constructor function that will bundle levelup with the given abstract-leveldown replacement. The full API is supported, including optional functions, destroy(), and repair(). Encoding functionality is provided by encoding-down.

The constructor function has a .errors property which provides access to the different error types from level-errors.

For example use-cases, see:

Also available is a test.js file that can be used to verify that the user-package works as expected.

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.

Contributing

Level/packager is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

Support us with a monthly donation on Open Collective and help us continue our work.

License

MIT

