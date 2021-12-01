leveluppackage helper for distributing with an
abstract-leveldownstore.
Exports a single function which takes a single argument, an
abstract-leveldown compatible storage back-end for
levelup. The function returns a constructor function that will bundle
levelup with the given
abstract-leveldown replacement. The full API is supported, including optional functions,
destroy(), and
repair(). Encoding functionality is provided by
encoding-down.
The constructor function has a
.errors property which provides access to the different error types from
level-errors.
For example use-cases, see:
Also available is a test.js file that can be used to verify that the user-package works as expected.
If you are upgrading: please see
UPGRADING.md.
Level/packager is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
