A convenience package that bundles levelup , encoding-down and memdown and exposes levelup on its export.

Usage

Use this package to avoid having to explicitly install memdown when you want to use memdown with levelup for non-persistent levelup data storage.

const level = require ( 'level-mem' ) const db = level() await db.put( 'name' , 'Level' ) const value = await db.get( 'name' ) console .log(value)

See levelup and memdown for more details.

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md .

Contributing

Level/mem is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

Donate

Support us with a monthly donation on Open Collective and help us continue our work.

License

MIT