A convenience package that bundles
levelup,
encoding-downand
memdownand exposes
levelupon its export.
Use this package to avoid having to explicitly install
memdown when you want to use
memdown with
levelup for non-persistent
levelup data storage.
const level = require('level-mem')
// Create our in-memory database
const db = level()
// Put a key & value
await db.put('name', 'Level')
// Get value by key
const value = await db.get('name')
console.log(value)
See
levelup and
memdown for more details.
If you are upgrading: please see
UPGRADING.md.
Level/mem is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
