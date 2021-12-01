openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

level-mem

by Level
6.0.1 (see all)

A convenience package bundling levelup and memdown.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

153K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

level-mem

A convenience package that bundles levelup, encoding-down and memdown and exposes levelup on its export.

level badge npm Node version Test Coverage Standard Common Changelog Donate

Usage

Use this package to avoid having to explicitly install memdown when you want to use memdown with levelup for non-persistent levelup data storage.

const level = require('level-mem')

// Create our in-memory database
const db = level()

// Put a key & value
await db.put('name', 'Level')

// Get value by key
const value = await db.get('name')
console.log(value)

See levelup and memdown for more details.

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.

Contributing

Level/mem is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

Support us with a monthly donation on Open Collective and help us continue our work.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial