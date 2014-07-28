in-memory advisory read/write locks for leveldb keys
A very common use-case for locking is to prevent race conditions when checking to see if a username has been taken.
In a naive solution, a
get() followed by a
put() runs the risk that 2
requests might come in at roughly the same time and that both calls to
get()
could finish before either call to
put(), resulting in 2 calls to
put() and
leaving the database in an inconsistent state.
However, if we obtain a write lock on a key before checking for the existence of
that key with
get() and then only release the lock after the
put() has
completed, the sequence of operations can be safely performed.
Here is an example:
var level = require('level');
var db = level('/tmp/users.db', { valueEncoding: 'json' });
var lock = require('level-lock');
var username = process.argv[2];
var key = 'users!' + username;
var userdata = { bio: 'beep boop' };
var unlock = lock(db, key, 'w');
if (!unlock) return exit(1, 'locked');
db.get(key, function (err, value) {
if (value) {
unlock();
return exit(1, 'that username already exists');
}
db.put('users!substack', userdata, function (err) {
unlock();
if (err) return exit(1, err);
console.log('created user ' + username);
});
});
function exit (code, err) {
console.error(err);
process.exit(code);
}
To drive the point further home, here is code that concretely demonstrates the problem:
var level = require('level');
var db = level('/tmp/race.db', { valueEncoding: 'json' });
var lock = require('level-lock');
var name = process.argv[2];
var data = { bio: 'beep boop' };
for (var i = 0; i < 3; i++) (function (i) {
create(name, data, function (err) {
console.error(i + ' create: ' + (err || 'ok'));
});
})(i);
function create (name, data, cb) {
var key = 'users!' + name;
//var unlock = lock(db, key, 'w');
//if (!unlock) return cb(new Error('locked'));
db.get(key, function (err, value) {
if (value) return cb(new Error('that username already exists'));
db.put('users!substack', data, function (err) {
//unlock();
cb(err);
});
});
}
If we run this program, then the user substack is created 3 separate times, subverting our check to see if a username already exists:
$ node race.js substack
0 create: ok
1 create: ok
2 create: ok
However, if the locking code is un-commented, then a user is only created once:
$ node race.js substack
1 create: Error: locked
2 create: Error: locked
0 create: ok
Note however that just like the unix system call
flock(2), these locks are
merely advisory so code that does not check for locks can still cause
consistency problems.
var lock = require('level-lock')
Create a lock on a
key with a
mode.
mode can be
'r',
'w', or
'rw'.
The
keyEncoding of
db will be respected when setting a lock on a key.
Locks are stored in-memory on the
db object under
db._locks.
With npm do:
npm install level-lock
MIT