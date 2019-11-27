Stream live changes from levelup.

Works just like LevelUp#readStream except instead of ending, it will stay open and stream changes to the database as they are inserted!

Just like the couchdb changes feed, but for any arbitrary range of keys!

see also, level-livefeed for the same idea, but with a streams2 api.

var level = require ( 'level' ) level( '/tmp/level-live-stream' , { createIfMissing : true }, function ( err, db ) { var liveStream = require ( 'level-live-stream' )(db) liveStream .on( 'data' , console .log) setInterval( function ( ) { db.put( 'time' , new Date ().toString()) }, 1000 ) })

You can also attach liveStream as a method to the db like below. This will allow multilevel clients to use db.liveStream() .

var LiveStream = require ( 'level-live-stream' ); LiveStream.install(db); db.liveStream() .on( 'data' , console .dir);

options

LiveStream(db, { tail : true , old : true , min : loKey, max : hiKey, reverse : true })

License

MIT