An
abstract-leveldowncompliant store on top of IndexedDB.
Here are the goals of
level-js:
abstract-leveldown test suite
Buffer keys and values
Being
abstract-leveldown compliant means you can use many of the Level modules on top of this library.
If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.
const levelup = require('levelup')
const leveljs = require('level-js')
const db = levelup(leveljs('bigdata'))
db.put('hello', Buffer.from('world'), function (err) {
if (err) throw err
db.get('hello', function (err, value) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(value.toString()) // 'world'
})
})
With
async/await:
const levelup = require('levelup')
const leveljs = require('level-js')
const db = levelup(leveljs('bigdata'))
await db.put('hello', Buffer.from('world'))
const value = await db.get('hello')
Keys and values can be a string or
Buffer. Any other type will be irreversibly stringified. The only exceptions are
null and
undefined. Keys and values of that type are rejected.
In order to sort string and Buffer keys the same way, for compatibility with
leveldown and the larger ecosystem,
level-js internally converts keys and values to binary before passing them to IndexedDB.
If you desire non-destructive encoding (e.g. to store and retrieve numbers as-is), wrap
level-js with
encoding-down. Alternatively install
level which conveniently bundles
levelup,
level-js and
encoding-down. Such an approach is also recommended if you want to achieve universal (isomorphic) behavior. For example, you could have
leveldown in a backend and
level-js in the frontend. The
level package does exactly that.
When getting or iterating keys and values, regardless of the type with which they were stored, keys and values will return as a Buffer unless the
asBuffer,
keyAsBuffer or
valueAsBuffer options are set, in which case strings are returned. Setting these options is not needed when
level-js is wrapped with
encoding-down, which determines the optimal return type by the chosen encoding.
db.get('key', { asBuffer: false })
db.iterator({ keyAsBuffer: false, valueAsBuffer: false })
With npm do:
npm install level-js
Not to be confused with leveljs.
This library is best used with browserify.
db = leveljs(location[, options])
Returns a new
leveljs instance.
location is the string name of the
IDBDatabase to be opened, as well as the object store within that database. The database name will be prefixed with
options.prefix.
options
The optional
options argument may contain:
prefix (string, default:
'level-js-'): Prefix for
IDBDatabase name.
version (string | number, default:
1): The version to open the database with.
See
IDBFactory#open for more details.
