openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lj

level-jobs

by Pedro Teixeira
2.1.0 (see all)

Job Queue in LevelDB

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

209

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Job Queues

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

level-jobs

Job Queue in LevelDB for Node.js

Build Status

  • Define worker functions
  • Persist work units
  • Work units are retried when failed
  • Define maximum concurrency

Install

$ npm install level-jobs --save

Use

Create a levelup database

var levelup = require('levelup');
var db = levelup('./db')

Require level-jobs

var Jobs = require('level-jobs');

Define a worker function

This function will take care of a work unit.

function worker(id, payload, cb) {
  doSomething(cb);
}

This function gets 3 arguments:

  • id uniquely identifies a job to be executed.
  • payload contains everyting worker need to process the job.
  • cb is the callback function that must be called when the job is done.

This callback function accepts an error as the first argument. If an error is provided, the work unit is retried.

Wrap the database

var queue = Jobs(db, worker);

This database will be at the mercy and control of level-jobs, don't use it for anything else!

(this database can be a root levelup database or a sublevel)

You can define a maximum concurrency (the default is Infinity):

var maxConcurrency = 2;
var queue = Jobs(db, worker, maxConcurrency);

More Options

As an alternative the third argument can be an options object with these defaults:

var options = {
  maxConcurrency: Infinity,
  maxRetries:     10,
  backoff: {
    randomisationFactor: 0,
    initialDelay: 10,
    maxDelay: 300
  }
};

var queue = Jobs(db, worker, options);

Push work to the queue

var payload = {what: 'ever'};

var jobId = queue.push(payload, function(err) {
  if (err) console.error('Error pushing work into the queue', err.stack);
});

or in batch:

var payloads = [
  {what: 'ever'},
  {what: 'ever'}
];

var jobIds = queue.pushBatch(payloads, function(err) {
  if (err) console.error('Error pushing works into the queue', err.stack);
});

Delete pending job

(Only works for jobs that haven't started yet!)

queue.del(jobId, function(err) {
  if (err) console.error('Error deleting job', err.stack);
});

or in batch:

queue.delBatch(jobIds, function(err) {
  if (err) console.error('Error deleting jobs', err.stack);
});

Traverse jobs

queue.pendingStream() emits queued jobs. queue.runningStream() emits currently running jobs.

var stream = queue.pendingStream();
stream.on('data', function(d) {
  var jobId = d.key;
  var work = d.value;
  console.log('pending job id: %s, work: %j', jobId, work);
});

Events

A queue object emits the following event:

  • drain — when there are no more jobs pending. Also happens on startup after consuming the backlog work units.
  • error - when something goes wrong.
  • retry - when a job is retried because something goes wrong.

Client isolated API

If you simply want a pure queue client that is only able to push jobs into the queue, you can use level-jobs/client like this:

var QueueClient = require('level-jobs/client');

var client = QueueClient(db);

client.push(work, function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log('pushed');
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bullmqBullMQ - Premium Message Queue for NodeJS based on Redis
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
bullPremium Queue package for handling distributed jobs and messages in NodeJS.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
340K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
batch-clusterParallelized and efficient Node.js support for batch-mode child processes
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pb
pg-bossQueueing jobs in Node.js using PostgreSQL like a boss
GitHub Stars
747
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bee-queueA simple, fast, robust job/task queue for Node.js, backed by Redis.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
kueKue is a priority job queue backed by redis, built for node.js.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Abandoned
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial