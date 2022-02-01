Turn an abstract-leveldown iterator into a readable stream.
📌 Only compatible with
abstract-leveldown. For
abstract-levelplease see
level-read-stream.
If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.
const iteratorStream = require('level-iterator-stream')
const leveldown = require('leveldown')
const db = leveldown(__dirname + '/db')
db.open(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
const stream = iteratorStream(db.iterator())
stream.on('data', function (kv) {
console.log('%s -> %s', kv.key, kv.value)
})
})
With npm do:
npm install level-iterator-stream
stream = iteratorStream(iterator[, options])
Create a readable stream from
iterator. The
options are passed down to the
require('readable-stream').Readable constructor, with
objectMode forced to
true. Set
options.keys or
options.values to
false to only get keys or values. Otherwise receive
{ key, value } objects.
Upon stream end or
.destroy() the
iterator will be closed after which a
close event is emitted on the stream.
Level/iterator-stream is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.