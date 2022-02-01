openbase logo
level-iterator-stream

by Level
5.0.0 (see all)

Turn an abstract-leveldown iterator into a readable stream.

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk

647K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

level-iterator-stream

Turn an abstract-leveldown iterator into a readable stream.

📌 Only compatible with abstract-leveldown. For abstract-level please see level-read-stream.

level badge npm Node version Test Coverage Standard Common Changelog Donate

Usage

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.

const iteratorStream = require('level-iterator-stream')
const leveldown = require('leveldown')

const db = leveldown(__dirname + '/db')

db.open(function (err) {
  if (err) throw err

  const stream = iteratorStream(db.iterator())
  stream.on('data', function (kv) {
    console.log('%s -> %s', kv.key, kv.value)
  })
})

Install

With npm do:

npm install level-iterator-stream

API

stream = iteratorStream(iterator[, options])

Create a readable stream from iterator. The options are passed down to the require('readable-stream').Readable constructor, with objectMode forced to true. Set options.keys or options.values to false to only get keys or values. Otherwise receive { key, value } objects.

Upon stream end or .destroy() the iterator will be closed after which a close event is emitted on the stream.

Contributing

Level/iterator-stream is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

License

MIT

