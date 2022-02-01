Turn an abstract-leveldown iterator into a readable stream.

📌 Only compatible with abstract-leveldown . For abstract-level please see level-read-stream .

Usage

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.

const iteratorStream = require ( 'level-iterator-stream' ) const leveldown = require ( 'leveldown' ) const db = leveldown(__dirname + '/db' ) db.open( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err const stream = iteratorStream(db.iterator()) stream.on( 'data' , function ( kv ) { console .log( '%s -> %s' , kv.key, kv.value) }) })

Install

With npm do:

npm install level-iterator-stream

API

stream = iteratorStream(iterator[, options])

Create a readable stream from iterator . The options are passed down to the require('readable-stream').Readable constructor, with objectMode forced to true . Set options.keys or options.values to false to only get keys or values. Otherwise receive { key, value } objects.

Upon stream end or .destroy() the iterator will be closed after which a close event is emitted on the stream.

License

MIT