Fast & simple storage - a Node.js-style HyperLevelDB wrapper
This is a convenience package that bundles the current release of levelup and leveldown-hyper and exposes
levelup on its export.
Use this package to avoid having to explicitly install
leveldown-hyper when you want to use
leveldown-hyper with
levelup.
If you are upgrading: please see
UPGRADING.md.
Basic usage for putting and getting data:
var level = require('level-hyper')
// 1) Create our database, supply location and options.
// This will create or open the underlying LevelDB store.
var db = level('./mydb')
// 2) put a key & value
db.put('name', 'Level', function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // some kind of I/O error
// 3) fetch by key
db.get('name', function (err, value) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // likely the key was not found
// ta da!
console.log('name=' + value)
})
})
The
.liveBackup() method is accessible on the underlying
leveldown-hyper object:
var level = require('level-hyper')
var db = level('./mydb')
db.on('ready', function () {
var name = String(Date.now())
db.db.liveBackup(name, function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('backup to %s was successful', name)
})
})
See levelup and leveldown-hyper for more details.
Level/level-hyper is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
To sustain
Level and its activities, become a backer or sponsor on Open Collective. Your logo or avatar will be displayed on our 28+ GitHub repositories and npm packages. 💖
MIT © 2012-present Contributors.