Fast & simple storage - a Node.js-style HyperLevelDB wrapper

This is a convenience package that bundles the current release of levelup and leveldown-hyper and exposes levelup on its export.

Use this package to avoid having to explicitly install leveldown-hyper when you want to use leveldown-hyper with levelup .

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md .

Usage

Basic usage for putting and getting data:

var level = require ( 'level-hyper' ) var db = level( './mydb' ) db.put( 'name' , 'Level' , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'Ooops!' , err) db.get( 'name' , function ( err, value ) { if (err) return console .log( 'Ooops!' , err) console .log( 'name=' + value) }) })

The .liveBackup() method is accessible on the underlying leveldown-hyper object:

var level = require ( 'level-hyper' ) var db = level( './mydb' ) db.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { var name = String ( Date .now()) db.db.liveBackup(name, function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'backup to %s was successful' , name) }) })

See levelup and leveldown-hyper for more details.

Contributing

Level/level-hyper is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

License

MIT © 2012-present Contributors.