openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

level-hyper

by Level
2.0.0 (see all)

A convenience package bundling levelup and leveldown-hyper.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

level-hyper

Fast & simple storage - a Node.js-style HyperLevelDB wrapper

level badge npm Node version Travis npm Coverage Status JavaScript Style Guide Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

This is a convenience package that bundles the current release of levelup and leveldown-hyper and exposes levelup on its export.

Use this package to avoid having to explicitly install leveldown-hyper when you want to use leveldown-hyper with levelup.

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.

Usage

Basic usage for putting and getting data:

var level = require('level-hyper')

// 1) Create our database, supply location and options.
//    This will create or open the underlying LevelDB store.
var db = level('./mydb')

// 2) put a key & value
db.put('name', 'Level', function (err) {
  if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // some kind of I/O error

  // 3) fetch by key
  db.get('name', function (err, value) {
    if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // likely the key was not found

    // ta da!
    console.log('name=' + value)
  })
})

The .liveBackup() method is accessible on the underlying leveldown-hyper object:

var level = require('level-hyper')
var db = level('./mydb')
db.on('ready', function () {
  var name = String(Date.now())
  db.db.liveBackup(name, function (err) {
    if (!err) console.log('backup to %s was successful', name)
  })
})

See levelup and leveldown-hyper for more details.

Contributing

Level/level-hyper is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

To sustain Level and its activities, become a backer or sponsor on Open Collective. Your logo or avatar will be displayed on our 28+ GitHub repositories and npm packages. 💖

Backers

Open Collective backers

Sponsors

Open Collective sponsors

License

MIT © 2012-present Contributors.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial