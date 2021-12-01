openbase logo
level-errors

by Level
3.0.1

Error types for levelup.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

662K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

level-errors

Error types for levelup.

API

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.

.LevelUPError()

Generic error base class.

.InitializationError()

Error initializing the database, like when the database's location argument is missing.

.OpenError()

Error opening the database.

.ReadError()

Error reading from the database.

.WriteError()

Error writing to the database.

.NotFoundError()

Data not found error.

Has extra properties:

  • notFound: true
  • status: 404

.EncodingError()

Error encoding data.

Contributing

Level/errors is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

Support us with a monthly donation on Open Collective and help us continue our work.

License

MIT

100
