Error types for levelup.

API

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md .

Generic error base class.

Error initializing the database, like when the database's location argument is missing.

Error opening the database.

Error reading from the database.

Error writing to the database.

Data not found error.

Has extra properties:

notFound : true

: status : 404

Error encoding data.

