Level is a collection of Node.js modules for creating transparent databases. A solid set of primitives enable powerful databases to be built in userland. They can be embedded or networked, persistent or transient - in short, tailored to your needs.
At the heart of Level are key-value databases that follow the characteristics of LevelDB. They support binary keys and values, batched atomic writes and bi-directional iterators that read from a snapshot in time. Entries are sorted lexicographically by keys which, when combined with ranged iterators, makes for a powerful query mechanism. Level combines idiomatic JavaScript interfaces like async iterators with Node.js interfaces like streams, events and buffers. It offers a rich set of data types through encodings and can split a database into evented sections called sublevels.
The underlying storage can be easily swapped by selecting a different database implementation, all sharing a common API and the same characteristics. Together they target a wide range of runtime environments: Node.js and Electron on Linux, Mac OS, Windows and FreeBSD, including ARM platforms like Raspberry Pi and Android, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, iOS Safari and Chrome for Android.
The
level module is the recommended way to get started. It offers a persistent database that works in both Node.js and browsers, backed by LevelDB and IndexedDB respectively. Many alternatives are available. For example,
memory-level is an in-memory database backed by a red-black tree. Visit
Level/awesome to discover more modules.
abstract-level?
If you are new to Level, there is a quick answer:
abstract-level is the new core of Level on top of which several databases are (or will be) implemented. Read on if you're already familiar with Level modules (before 2022) and have used
level,
levelup,
abstract-leveldown,
encoding-down or
deferred-leveldown.
Back in 2012,
levelup offered a Node.js binding for Google's LevelDB. Authored by Rod Vagg,
levelup exposed the features of LevelDB in a Node.js-friendly way. It had streams, binary support, encodings... all the goodies. Later on, the binding was moved to
leveldown, so that other stores could be swapped in while retaining the friendly API of
levelup.
This is when "up" vs "down" naming was born, where databases followed the formula of "level = levelup + leveldown". For example,
level-mem was a convenience package that bundled
levelup with
memdown. The
abstract-leveldown module offered a lower-level abstraction for the "down" part, to encapsulate common logic between "down" stores. Many such stores were written, replacing LevelDB with IndexedDB, RocksDB, in-memory red-black trees, relational databases and more.
Around 2017, further parts were extracted from
levelup and moved to single-purpose modules. This effectively introduced the concept of "layers", where an implementation of
abstract-leveldown wasn't necessarily a storage for
levelup but could also wrap another
abstract-leveldown implementation. For example,
levelup encoding logic was extracted to
encoding-down. This changed the database formula to "level = levelup + encoding-down + leveldown". Or in other words: "levelup + layer + layer".
This highly modular architecture led to clean code, where each module had a single responsibility. By this time, the overall API had settled and matured, some contributors moved on to other exciting things and the primary remaining effort was maintenance. This posed new challenges. We worked on test suites, added automated browser tests, code coverage and database manifests.
Yet, releases too often required canary testing in dependents. It was hard to predict the effect of a change. In addition, documentation became fragmented and some modules actually suffered from the high modularity, having to peel off layers to customize behavior. At the same time, we could see that typical usage of a Level database still involved encodings and the other goodies that the original
levelup had.
Enter
abstract-level. This module merges
levelup,
encoding-down and
abstract-leveldown into a single codebase. Instead of implementing behaviors "vertically" in layers, it is done per database method. Performance-wise
abstract-level is on par with the old modules. GC pressure is lower because methods allocate less callback functions. Custom (userland) database methods also benefit from the new architecture, because they can reuse utility methods included in
abstract-level rather than a layer having to detect and wrap custom methods.
Lastly,
abstract-level comes with new features, some of which were not possible to implement before. Among them: Uint8Array support, builtin sublevels, atomically committing data to multiple sublevels, and reading multiple or all entries from an iterator in one call.
abstract-level?
We've put together several upgrade guides for different modules. For example, if you're currently using
level@7 and no other modules (ignoring transitive dependencies) then it will suffice to read the upgrade guide of
level@8.
Naming-wise, databases generally use an npm package name in the form of
*-level while utilities and plugins are called
level-*. This replaces the down versus up naming scheme. Similarly, while it was previously helpful for documentation to distinguish between "database" and its "underlying store", now you will mostly just encounter the term "database".
To upgrade, please consult the following table. If you use a combination of the modules listed here, each must be upgraded to its
abstract-level equivalent.
|Old module
|New module
|Named export 5
|Upgrade guide
level <= 7
level >= 8 1
Level
level@84 (not yet available)
abstract-leveldown
abstract-level
AbstractLevel
abstract-level@1
levelup
|n/a
|n/a
|Depends 3
level or
levelup with streams
level-read-stream
EntryStream
level-read-stream@1
leveldown
classic-level
ClassicLevel
|Not yet available
level-mem
memory-level
MemoryLevel
memory-level@1
memdown
memory-level
MemoryLevel
memory-level@1
level-js
browser-level
BrowserLevel
|Not yet available
level-rocksdb
rocks-level
RocksLevel
|Not yet available
rocksdb
rocks-level
RocksLevel
|Not yet available
multileveldown
many-level
ManyLevel
|Not yet available
level-party
rave-level
RaveLevel
|Not yet available
subleveldown2
|n/a
|n/a
abstract-level@1
deferred-leveldown2
|n/a
|n/a
abstract-level@1
encoding-down2
|n/a
|n/a
abstract-level@1
level-errors2
|n/a
|n/a
abstract-level@1
level-packager
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
level-supports <= 2
level-supports >= 3
supports
|n/a
level-codec 6
level-transcoder
Transcoder
level-transcoder@1
level-test
|n/a
|n/a
|Not yet available
classic-level in Node and
browser-level in browsers.
abstract-level.
levelup is listed here then refer to that module's upgrade guide, else see
abstract-level@1.
classic-level which has the same API.
const { ClassicLevel } = require('classic-level') instead of
const leveldown = require('leveldown').
level-codec interface (without
level-codec as a dependency) can still be used.
