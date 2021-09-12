Encode keys, values and range options, with built-in or custom encodings.
const Codec = require('level-codec')
const codec = Codec({ keyEncoding: 'json' })
const key = codec.encodeKey({ foo: 'bar' })
console.log(key) // -> '{"foo":"bar"}'
console.log(codec.decodeKey(key)) // -> { foo: 'bar' }
codec = Codec([opts])
Create a new codec, with a global options object.
codec.encodeKey(key[, opts])
Encode
key with given
opts.
codec.encodeValue(value[, opts])
Encode
value with given
opts.
codec.encodeBatch(batch[, opts])
Encode
batch ops with given
opts.
codec.encodeLtgt(ltgt)
Encode the ltgt values of option object
ltgt.
codec.decodeKey(key[, opts])
Decode
key with given
opts.
codec.decodeValue(value[, opts])
Decode
value with given
opts.
codec.createStreamDecoder([opts])
Create a function with signature
(key, value), that for each key-value pair returned from a levelup read stream returns the decoded value to be emitted.
codec.keyAsBuffer([opts])
Check whether
opts and the global
opts call for a binary key encoding.
codec.valueAsBuffer([opts])
Check whether
opts and the global
opts call for a binary value encoding.
codec.encodings
The builtin encodings as object of form
{
[type]: encoding
}
See below for a list and the format of
encoding.
|Type
|Input
|Stored as
|Output
utf8
|String or Buffer
|String or Buffer
|String
json
|Any JSON type
|JSON string
|Input
binary
|Buffer, string or byte array
|Buffer
|As stored
hex
ascii
base64
ucs2
utf16le
utf-16le
|String or Buffer
|Buffer
|String
none a.k.a.
id
|Any type (bypass encoding)
|Input*
|As stored
* Stores may have their own type coercion. Whether type information is preserved depends on the
abstract-leveldown implementation as well as the underlying storage (
LevelDB,
IndexedDB, etc).
An encoding is an object of the form:
{
encode: function (data) {
return data
},
decode: function (data) {
return data
},
buffer: Boolean,
type: 'example'
}
All of these properties are required.
The
buffer boolean tells consumers whether to fetch data as a Buffer, before calling your
decode() function on that data. If
buffer is true, it is assumed that
decode() takes a Buffer. If false, it is assumed that
decode takes any other type (usually a string).
To explain this in the grand scheme of things, consider a store like
leveldown which has the ability to return either a Buffer or string, both sourced from the same byte array. Wrap this store with
encoding-down and it'll select the most optimal data type based on the
buffer property of the active encoding. If your
decode() function needs a string (and the data can legitimately become a UTF8 string), you should set
buffer to
false. This avoids the cost of having to convert a Buffer to a string.
The
type string should be a unique name.
Level/codec is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
MIT © 2012-present Contributors.