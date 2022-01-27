Fast & simple storage. A Node.js-style
LevelDBwrapper for Node.js, Electron and browsers.
db = level(location[, options[, callback]])
db.supports
db.open([callback])
db.close([callback])
db.put(key, value[, options][, callback])
db.get(key[, options][, callback])
db.getMany(keys[, options][, callback])
db.del(key[, options][, callback])
db.batch(array[, options][, callback]) (array form)
db.batch() (chained form)
db.status
db.isOperational()
db.createReadStream([options])
db.createKeyStream([options])
db.createValueStream([options])
db.iterator([options])
db.clear([options][, callback])
This is a convenience package that:
levelup instance when invoked
leveldown and
level-js
encoding-down.
Use this package to avoid having to explicitly install
leveldown or
level-js when you just want to use
levelup. It uses
leveldown in Node.js or Electron and
level-js in browsers (when bundled by
browserify,
webpack,
rollup or similar). For a quick start, visit
browserify-starter or
webpack-starter. Note:
rollup currently fails to properly resolve the
browser field.
If you are upgrading: please see
UPGRADING.md.
const level = require('level')
// 1) Create our database, supply location and options.
// This will create or open the underlying store.
const db = level('my-db')
// 2) Put a key & value
db.put('name', 'Level', function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // some kind of I/O error
// 3) Fetch by key
db.get('name', function (err, value) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // likely the key was not found
// Ta da!
console.log('name=' + value)
})
})
With
async/await:
await db.put('name', 'Level')
const value = await db.get('name')
At the time of writing,
level works in Node.js 10+ and Electron 5+ on Linux, Mac OS, Windows and FreeBSD, including any future Node.js and Electron release thanks to N-API, including ARM platforms like Raspberry Pi and Android, as well as in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, iOS Safari and Chrome for Android. For details, see Supported Platforms of
leveldown and Browser Support of
level-js.
Binary keys and values are supported across the board.
For options specific to
leveldown and
level-js ("underlying store" from here on out), please see their respective READMEs.
db = level(location[, options[, callback]])
The main entry point for creating a new
levelup instance.
location is a string pointing to the LevelDB location to be opened or in browsers, the name of the
IDBDatabase to be opened.
options is passed on to the underlying store.
options.keyEncoding and
options.valueEncoding are passed to
encoding-down, default encoding is
'utf8'
Calling
level('my-db') will also open the underlying store. This is an asynchronous operation which will trigger your callback if you provide one. The callback should take the form
function (err, db) {} where
db is the
levelup instance. If you don't provide a callback, any read & write operations are simply queued internally until the store is fully opened.
This leads to two alternative ways of managing a
levelup instance:
level(location, options, function (err, db) {
if (err) throw err
db.get('foo', function (err, value) {
if (err) return console.log('foo does not exist')
console.log('got foo =', value)
})
})
Versus the equivalent:
// Will throw if an error occurs
var db = level(location, options)
db.get('foo', function (err, value) {
if (err) return console.log('foo does not exist')
console.log('got foo =', value)
})
The constructor function has a
.errors property which provides access to the different error types from
level-errors. See example below on how to use it:
level('my-db', { createIfMissing: false }, function (err, db) {
if (err instanceof level.errors.OpenError) {
console.log('failed to open database')
}
})
Note that
createIfMissing is an option specific to
leveldown.
db.supports
A read-only manifest. Might be used like so:
if (!db.supports.permanence) {
throw new Error('Persistent storage is required')
}
if (db.supports.bufferKeys && db.supports.promises) {
await db.put(Buffer.from('key'), 'value')
}
db.open([callback])
Opens the underlying store. In general you shouldn't need to call this method directly as it's automatically called by
level(). However, it is possible to reopen the store after it has been closed with
close().
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.close([callback])
close() closes the underlying store. The callback will receive any error encountered during closing as the first argument.
A
levelup instance has associated resources like file handles and locks. When you no longer need your
levelup instance (for the remainder of your program) call
close() to free up resources. The underlying store cannot be opened by multiple instances of
levelup simultaneously.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.put(key, value[, options][, callback])
put() is the primary method for inserting data into the store. Both
key and
value can be of any type as far as
levelup is concerned.
options is passed on to the underlying store
options.keyEncoding and
options.valueEncoding are passed to
encoding-down, allowing you to override the key- and/or value encoding for this
put operation.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.get(key[, options][, callback])
Get a value from the store by
key. The
key can be of any type. If it doesn't exist in the store then the callback or promise will receive an error. A not-found err object will be of type
'NotFoundError' so you can
err.type == 'NotFoundError' or you can perform a truthy test on the property
err.notFound.
db.get('foo', function (err, value) {
if (err) {
if (err.notFound) {
// handle a 'NotFoundError' here
return
}
// I/O or other error, pass it up the callback chain
return callback(err)
}
// .. handle `value` here
})
options is passed on to the underlying store.
options.keyEncoding and
options.valueEncoding are passed to
encoding-down, allowing you to override the key- and/or value encoding for this
get operation.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.getMany(keys[, options][, callback])
Get multiple values from the store by an array of
keys. The optional
options object is the same as for
get().
The
callback function will be called with an
Error if the operation failed for any reason. If successful the first argument will be
null and the second argument will be an array of values with the same order as
keys. If a key was not found, the relevant value will be
undefined.
If no callback is provided, a promise is returned.
db.del(key[, options][, callback])
del() is the primary method for removing data from the store.
db.del('foo', function (err) {
if (err)
// handle I/O or other error
});
options is passed on to the underlying store.
options.keyEncoding is passed to
encoding-down, allowing you to override the key encoding for this
del operation.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.batch(array[, options][, callback]) (array form)
batch() can be used for fast bulk-write operations (both put and delete). The
array argument should contain a list of operations to be executed sequentially, although as a whole they are performed as an atomic operation inside the underlying store.
Each operation is contained in an object having the following properties:
type,
key,
value, where the type is either
'put' or
'del'. In the case of
'del' the
value property is ignored. Any entries with a
key of
null or
undefined will cause an error to be returned on the
callback and any
type: 'put' entry with a
value of
null or
undefined will return an error.
const ops = [
{ type: 'del', key: 'father' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'name', value: 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'dob', value: '16 February 1941' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'spouse', value: 'Kim Young-sook' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'occupation', value: 'Clown' }
]
db.batch(ops, function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err)
console.log('Great success dear leader!')
})
options is passed on to the underlying store.
options.keyEncoding and
options.valueEncoding are passed to
encoding-down, allowing you to override the key- and/or value encoding of operations in this batch.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.batch() (chained form)
batch(), when called with no arguments will return a
Batch object which can be used to build, and eventually commit, an atomic batch operation. Depending on how it's used, it is possible to obtain greater performance when using the chained form of
batch() over the array form.
db.batch()
.del('father')
.put('name', 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim')
.put('dob', '16 February 1941')
.put('spouse', 'Kim Young-sook')
.put('occupation', 'Clown')
.write(function () { console.log('Done!') })
batch.put(key, value[, options])
Queue a put operation on the current batch, not committed until a
write() is called on the batch. The
options argument is passed on to the underlying store;
options.keyEncoding and
options.valueEncoding are passed to
encoding-down, allowing you to override the key- and/or value encoding of this operation.
This method may
throw a
WriteError if there is a problem with your put (such as the
value being
null or
undefined).
batch.del(key[, options])
Queue a del operation on the current batch, not committed until a
write() is called on the batch. The
options argument is passed on to the underlying store;
options.keyEncoding is passed to
encoding-down, allowing you to override the key encoding of this operation.
This method may
throw a
WriteError if there is a problem with your delete.
batch.clear()
Clear all queued operations on the current batch, any previous operations will be discarded.
batch.length
The number of queued operations on the current batch.
batch.write([options][, callback])
Commit the queued operations for this batch. All operations not cleared will be written to the underlying store atomically, that is, they will either all succeed or fail with no partial commits.
options is passed on to the underlying store.
options.keyEncoding and
options.valueEncoding are not supported here.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
db.status
A readonly string that is one of:
new - newly created, not opened or closed
opening - waiting for the underlying store to be opened
open - successfully opened the store, available for use
closing - waiting for the store to be closed
closed - store has been successfully closed.
db.isOperational()
Returns
true if the store accepts operations, which in the case of
level(up) means that
status is either
opening or
open, because it opens itself and queues up operations until opened.
db.createReadStream([options])
Returns a Readable Stream of key-value pairs. A pair is an object with
key and
value properties. By default it will stream all entries in the underlying store from start to end. Use the options described below to control the range, direction and results.
db.createReadStream()
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log(data.key, '=', data.value)
})
.on('error', function (err) {
console.log('Oh my!', err)
})
.on('close', function () {
console.log('Stream closed')
})
.on('end', function () {
console.log('Stream ended')
})
You can supply an options object as the first parameter to
createReadStream() with the following properties:
gt (greater than),
gte (greater than or equal) define the lower bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.
lt (less than),
lte (less than or equal) define the higher bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.
reverse (boolean, default:
false): stream entries in reverse order. Beware that due to the way that stores like LevelDB work, a reverse seek can be slower than a forward seek.
limit (number, default:
-1): limit the number of entries collected by this stream. This number represents a maximum number of entries and may not be reached if you get to the end of the range first. A value of
-1 means there is no limit. When
reverse=true the entries with the highest keys will be returned instead of the lowest keys.
keys (boolean, default:
true): whether the results should contain keys. If set to
true and
values set to
false then results will simply be keys, rather than objects with a
key property. Used internally by the
createKeyStream() method.
values (boolean, default:
true): whether the results should contain values. If set to
true and
keys set to
false then results will simply be values, rather than objects with a
value property. Used internally by the
createValueStream() method.
Underlying stores may have additional options.
db.createKeyStream([options])
Returns a Readable Stream of keys rather than key-value pairs. Use the same options as described for
createReadStream() to control the range and direction.
You can also obtain this stream by passing an options object to
createReadStream() with
keys set to
true and
values set to
false. The result is equivalent; both streams operate in object mode.
db.createKeyStream()
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('key=', data)
})
// same as:
db.createReadStream({ keys: true, values: false })
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('key=', data)
})
db.createValueStream([options])
Returns a Readable Stream of values rather than key-value pairs. Use the same options as described for
createReadStream() to control the range and direction.
You can also obtain this stream by passing an options object to
createReadStream() with
values set to
true and
keys set to
false. The result is equivalent; both streams operate in object mode.
db.createValueStream()
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('value=', data)
})
// same as:
db.createReadStream({ keys: false, values: true })
.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('value=', data)
})
db.iterator([options])
Returns an
abstract-leveldown iterator, which is what powers the readable streams above. Options are the same as the range options of
createReadStream() and are passed to the underlying store.
These iterators support
for await...of:
for await (const [key, value] of db.iterator()) {
console.log(value)
}
db.clear([options][, callback])
Delete all entries or a range. Not guaranteed to be atomic. Accepts the following range options (with the same rules as on iterators):
gt (greater than),
gte (greater than or equal) define the lower bound of the range to be deleted. Only entries where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries deleted will be the same.
lt (less than),
lte (less than or equal) define the higher bound of the range to be deleted. Only entries where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries deleted will be the same.
reverse (boolean, default:
false): delete entries in reverse order. Only effective in combination with
limit, to remove the last N records.
limit (number, default:
-1): limit the number of entries to be deleted. This number represents a maximum number of entries and may not be reached if you get to the end of the range first. A value of
-1 means there is no limit. When
reverse=true the entries with the highest keys will be deleted instead of the lowest keys.
If no options are provided, all entries will be deleted. The
callback function will be called with no arguments if the operation was successful or with an
WriteError if it failed for any reason.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
Each function taking a callback can also be used as a promise, if the callback is omitted. The only exception is the
level constructor itself, which if no callback is passed will lazily open the underlying store in the background.
Example:
const db = level('my-db')
await db.put('foo', 'bar')
console.log(await db.get('foo'))
levelup is an
EventEmitter and emits the following events.
|Event
|Description
|Arguments
put
|Key has been updated
key, value (any)
del
|Key has been deleted
key (any)
batch
|Batch has executed
operations (array)
clear
|Entries were deleted
options (object)
opening
|Underlying store is opening
|-
open
|Store has opened
|-
ready
|Alias of
open
|-
closing
|Store is closing
|-
closed
|Store has closed.
|-
For example you can do:
db.on('put', function (key, value) {
console.log('inserted', { key, value })
})
Level/level is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
