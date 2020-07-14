LiveScript

is a language which compiles to JavaScript. It has a straightforward mapping to JavaScript and allows you to write expressive code devoid of repetitive boilerplate. While LiveScript adds many features to assist in functional style programming, it also has many improvements for object oriented and imperative programming.

Check out livescript.net for more information, examples, usage, and a language reference.

Install

Have Node.js installed. sudo npm install -g livescript

After, run lsc -h for more information.

Source

git://github.com/gkz/LiveScript.git

Community

If you'd like to chat, drop by #livescript on Freenode IRC. If you don't have IRC client you can use Freenode webchat.