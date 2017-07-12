STATUS

A simple and convenient commandline tool and REPL for leveldb .

FEATURES

REPL with colorized tab-completion and zsh/fish style key suggestions

REPL automatically saves and reloads REPL history

INSTALLATION

npm install -g lev

BASIC USAGE

$ lev path / to /db

REPL COMMANDS

Use upper or lower case for the following commands.

GET <key>

Get a key from the database.

PUT <key> <value>

Put a value into the database. If you have keyEncoding or valueEncoding set to json , these values will be parsed from strings into json .

DEL <key>

Delete a key from the database.

LS

Get all the keys in the current range.

START <key-pattern>

Defines the start of the current range. You can also use GT or GTE .

END <key-pattern>

Defines the end of the current range. You can also use LT or LTE .

LIMIT <number>

Limit the number of records in the current range (defaults to 5000).

REVERSE

Reverse the records in the current range.

CLI COMMANDS

These all match the parameters used with levelup . The default encoding for the database is set to json .

Specify the start of the current range. You can also use gt or gte .

Specify the end of the current range. You can also use lt and lte .

Only list the all of the values in the current range. Emit as a new-line delimited stream of json.

Only list all of the keys in the current range. Will tabularize the output.

Specify the encoding for the keys.

Specify the encoding for the values.

Limit the number of records emitted in the current range.

Reverse the stream.