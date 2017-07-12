A simple and convenient commandline tool and REPL for
leveldb.
$ npm install -g lev
$ lev path/to/db
Use upper or lower case for the following commands.
Get a key from the database.
Put a value into the database. If you have
keyEncoding or
valueEncoding
set to
json, these values will be parsed from strings into
json.
Delete a key from the database.
Get all the keys in the current range.
Defines the start of the current range. You can also use
GT or
GTE.
Defines the end of the current range. You can also use
LT or
LTE.
Limit the number of records in the current range (defaults to 5000).
Reverse the records in the current range.
These all match the parameters used with
levelup. The default encoding
for the database is set to
json.
Specify the start of the current range. You can also use
gt or
gte.
Specify the end of the current range. You can also use
lt and
lte.
Only list the all of the values in the current range. Emit as a new-line delimited stream of json.
Only list all of the keys in the current range. Will tabularize the output.
Specify the encoding for the keys.
Specify the encoding for the values.
Limit the number of records emitted in the current range.
Reverse the stream.