A self-hosted chat app for small teams built by Security Compass.

Features and Stuff

BYOS (bring your own server)

Persistent messages

Multiple rooms

Private and password-protected rooms

New message alerts / notifications

Mentions (hey @you/@all)

Image embeds / Giphy search

Code pasting

File uploads (Local / Amazon S3 / Azure)

Transcripts / Chat History (with search)

XMPP Multi-user chat (MUC)

1-to-1 chat between XMPP users

Local / Kerberos / LDAP authentication

Hubot Adapter

REST-like API

Basic i18n support

MIT Licensed

Deployment

For installation instructions, please use the following links:

Support & Problems

We have a troubleshooting document, otherwise please use our mailing list for support issues and questions.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

Let's Chat documentation is hosted in the wiki. If there is an inaccuracy in the documentation, please open a new issue.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.

License

Released under the MIT license.