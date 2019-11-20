This is a ppx that looks for
let%Anything, where Anything is a valid module identifier (e.g. captialized), and turns it into
Anything.let_(value, pattern => continuation).
It's an exploration of this PR to the reason repo.
Here's an example of using it (source)
let%Opt node = get(store, id);
let%Opt parent = get(store, node.parent);
Some((
[NodeChildren(parent.id, parent.children |. List.keep((!=)(node.id))), DeleteNode(node.id),
View({...store.view, active: nextId})
],
[Event.Node(parent.id), Event.View(Node(nextId))]
))
Let's make a
try_ function for the
result type that does a bind over the error case:
module Res = {
let try_ = (result, handler) => switch result {
| Ok(v) => Ok(v)
| Error(e) => handler(e)
}
}
This will come in handy for the case where we want to transform the error side of a result -- either turning it into a different error type, or turning it into a successful value. For example:
let v = Error("bad")
try%Res v {
| "invalid username/password" => Error(UserError)
| "no user - use default" => Ok(defaultUser)
| message => Error(ServerError)
}
If you have a data type that has a "failure" case (like promises, or the
result type), the
try%Anything syntax can be helpful.
Here's the transform:
try%Blah someExpr {
| Something(x) => y
}
becomes
Blah.try_(someExpr, result => switch result {
| Something(x) => y
})
And here are the modules used (source)
module Opt = {
let let_ = (a, b) => switch (a) {
| None => None
| Some(x) => b(x)
}
};
module Result = {
let let_ = (value, fn) => switch value {
| Ok(v) => fn(v)
| Error(_) => value
};
let try_ = (value, fn) => switch value {
| Ok(_) => value
| Error(err) => fn(err)
};
}
let-anything through your favorite
npm package manager (npm itself or yarn for example)
ppx-flags defined in your
bsconfig.json file (see bucklescript.github.io/bucklescript/docson/#build-schema.json):
let-anything/lib/bs/native/let_anything.native