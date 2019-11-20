Deprecated, use the reasonml-community one

This is a ppx that looks for let%Anything , where Anything is a valid module identifier (e.g. captialized), and turns it into Anything.let_(value, pattern => continuation) .

It's an exploration of this PR to the reason repo.

Here's an example of using it (source)

let %Opt node = get(store, id); let %Opt parent = get(store, node.parent); Some(( [NodeChildren( parent . id , parent . children |. List. keep ((!=) (node.id))), DeleteNode( node . id ) , View({ ... store . view , active : nextId }) ], [E vent .N ode ( parent . id ), E vent .V iew (N ode ( nextId ))] ))

Let's make a try_ function for the result type that does a bind over the error case:

module Res = { let try_ = ( result, handler ) => switch result { | Ok(v) => Ok(v) | Error (e) => handler(e) } }

This will come in handy for the case where we want to transform the error side of a result -- either turning it into a different error type, or turning it into a successful value. For example:

let v = Error ( "bad" ) try %Res v { | "invalid username/password" => Error (UserError) | "no user - use default" => Ok(defaultUser) | message => Error (ServerError) }

In the general case

If you have a data type that has a "failure" case (like promises, or the result type), the try%Anything syntax can be helpful. Here's the transform:

try % Blah someExpr { | Something (x) => y }

becomes

Blah.try_(someExpr, result => switch result { | Something(x) => y })

Addendum

And here are the modules used (source)

module Opt = { let let_ = ( a , b ) => switch (a) { | None => None | Some( x ) => b(x) } }; module Result = { let let_ = ( value , fn ) => switch value { | Ok( v ) => fn(v) | Error( _ ) => value }; let try_ = ( value , fn ) => switch value { | Ok( _ ) => value | Error( err ) => fn(err) }; }

