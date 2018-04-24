Middleware and Browserify transform for less files.
some.less
.nav { width: (1 + 1); }
entry.js
require('some.less');
then
> browserify -t lessify entry.js > app.js
we haz css in our bundle!
Less options can be specified either on the command line:
> browserify -t [ lessify --relativeUrls --rootpath http://www.example.com/ ] entry.js
Or using the API:
var browserify = require('browserify');
var lessify = require('lessify');
var b = browserify();
b.transform({relativeUrls: true, rootpath: 'http://www.example.com/'}, lessify);
...
With npm do:
npm install lessify