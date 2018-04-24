lessify

Middleware and Browserify transform for less files.





usage

some.less

.nav { width : ( 1 + 1 ); }

entry.js

require ( 'some.less' );

then

> browserify -t lessify entry .js > app .js

we haz css in our bundle!

options

Less options can be specified either on the command line:

> browserify -t [ lessify --relativeUrls --rootpath http://www.example.com/ ] entry .js

Or using the API:

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var lessify = require ( 'lessify' ); var b = browserify(); b.transform({ relativeUrls : true , rootpath : 'http://www.example.com/' }, lessify); ...

install

With npm do:

npm install lessify

contributors

https://github.com/dstokes/lessify/graphs/contributors