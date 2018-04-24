openbase logo
lessify

by Drew Stokes
1.0.2 (see all)

Middleware and Browserify transform for less files

Readme

lessify

Middleware and Browserify transform for less files.

usage

some.less

.nav { width: (1 + 1); }

entry.js

require('some.less');

then

> browserify -t lessify entry.js > app.js

we haz css in our bundle!

options

Less options can be specified either on the command line:

> browserify -t [ lessify --relativeUrls --rootpath http://www.example.com/ ] entry.js

Or using the API:

var browserify = require('browserify');
var lessify = require('lessify');

var b = browserify();
b.transform({relativeUrls: true, rootpath: 'http://www.example.com/'}, lessify);
...

install

With npm do:

npm install lessify

contributors

https://github.com/dstokes/lessify/graphs/contributors

