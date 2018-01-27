Want to use a UI library written in SASS, re-use it's mixins and variables but your entire source code is written in LESS? Sass2Less to the rescue! You can either use the sass2less command line utility included in this package or use it as a less-plugin and import .scss files into .less on-the-fly!

Get it

npm install less-plugin-sass2less --save-dev

Usage as a less-plugin

Import any .scss file into your existing LESS project like so:

@import (reference) "./node_modules/material-design-lite/src/material-design-lite.scss" ; body { color : @text-color-primary ; } .my-button { .typo-display-4 ; }

Then simply specify it as a plugin to your less compiler:

Shell

lessc --sass2less main.less build.css

node.js

let less = require ( 'less' ) let sass2less = require ( 'less-plugin-sass2less' ) let fs = require ( 'fs' ) let file fs.readFile( 'main.less' , 'utf-8' , function ( err, contents ) { if (err) return console .log(err) file = contents less.render(file, { plugins : [sass2less] }).then( function ( output ) { console .log(output.css) }, function ( error ) { console .log(error) }) })

@functions

If your sass files contains @function definitions and you want to use them, install less-plugin-functions :

npm install less-plugin-functions --save-dev lessc --sass2less --functions main .less build .css

Convert SASS files to LESS

To convert all your .scss files at once into .less files, use the command line utility.

sass2less [source] destination-pattern

It supports globs, so you can do:

sass2less path/ to /*.scss 'dist /{name}.less' sass2less path/ to /{filea,fileb,filec}.scss 'dist /{name}.less' sass2less **/*.scss 'dist /{dir}/{name}.less' sass2less **/*.{scss,sass} 'dist /{dir}/{name}.less'

Available destination-pattern keys includes all the keys returned by path.parse(filename) (ie: root, dir, name, base, ext).

Supported conversions

@for

@extend

@function becomes .function();

becomes @if , and @else

, and @import

@include

@mixin becomes .mixin();

becomes adjust-hue()

calc()

!default

!important (for mixins)

(for mixins) #{$foo}

nth()

rgba()

unquote()

$

There are certain things that work in both compilers and do not need explicit conversion, such as lists.

Known issues