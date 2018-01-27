openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lps

less-plugin-sass2less

by Edgar Schnüriger
1.2.0 (see all)

A plugin to convert sass/scss to less

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

934

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

less-plugin-sass2less

Build Status Node version Coverage Status

Want to use a UI library written in SASS, re-use it's mixins and variables but your entire source code is written in LESS? Sass2Less to the rescue! You can either use the sass2less command line utility included in this package or use it as a less-plugin and import .scss files into .less on-the-fly!

Get it

npm install less-plugin-sass2less --save-dev

Usage as a less-plugin

Import any .scss file into your existing LESS project like so:

// main.less
@import (reference) "./node_modules/material-design-lite/src/material-design-lite.scss";

body {
  color: @text-color-primary; // you can now use imported SASS variables as LESS variables
}

.my-button {
  .typo-display-4; // or use mixins from the imported SASS file
}

Then simply specify it as a plugin to your less compiler:

Shell

lessc --sass2less main.less build.css

node.js

let less = require('less')
let sass2less = require('less-plugin-sass2less')
let fs = require('fs')
let file

// get a file
fs.readFile('main.less', 'utf-8', function(err, contents) {
  if(err) return console.log(err)
  file = contents

  less.render(file, {
    plugins: [sass2less]
  }).then(function(output) {
    console.log(output.css)
  }, function (error) {
    console.log(error)
  })
})

@functions

If your sass files contains @function definitions and you want to use them, install less-plugin-functions:

// install additional dependency:
npm install less-plugin-functions --save-dev

// use it as a less-plugin:
lessc --sass2less --functions main.less build.css

Convert SASS files to LESS

To convert all your .scss files at once into .less files, use the command line utility.

sass2less [source] destination-pattern

It supports globs, so you can do:

sass2less path/to/*.scss 'dist/{name}.less'
sass2less path/to/{filea,fileb,filec}.scss 'dist/{name}.less'
sass2less **/*.scss 'dist/{dir}/{name}.less'
sass2less **/*.{scss,sass} 'dist/{dir}/{name}.less'

Available destination-pattern keys includes all the keys returned by path.parse(filename) (ie: root, dir, name, base, ext).

Supported conversions

  • @for
  • @extend
  • @function becomes .function();
  • @if, and @else
  • @import
  • @include
  • @mixin becomes .mixin();
  • adjust-hue()
  • calc()
  • !default
  • !important (for mixins)
  • #{$foo}
  • nth()
  • rgba()
  • unquote()
  • $

There are certain things that work in both compilers and do not need explicit conversion, such as lists.

Known issues

  • @elseif clauses Not supported
  • !default attributes Variables with the same name will not be ignored like in SASS. The most recent takes precedence over the previous one.
  • @import statements Importing a file as @import "file.scss" whereas the physical file is actually named _file.scss is supported, but it comes at a cost. LESS errors in those files will simply result in the file not being compiled.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial