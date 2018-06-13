Less plugin for lists/arrays manipulation.

Features

.for and .for-each - (almost) canonical syntax for iterative statements

Vector Arithmetic - perform arithmetic operations on lists

Functions

The plugin extends Less with the following functions:

at - returns the value at the specified position in a list.

concatenates two or more lists.

returns a one-dimensional list containing all elements of an input list.

joins all elements of a list into a string.

creates a comma or space separated list.

returns list in reversed order.

returns selected portion of a list.

replaces or removes selected portion of a list and returns the modified copy.

transposes rows and columns of a list.

return a string representation of a list with debug/log formatting.

Installation

npm install -g less-plugin-lists

Using with lessc

lessc --lists file .less

For more details about using plugins with the command line Less compiler see the corresponding section in the Less documentation.

Programmatic Usage

See Using a plugin in code.