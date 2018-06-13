Less plugin for lists/arrays manipulation.
The plugin extends Less with the following functions:
at - returns the value at the specified position in a list.
cat - concatenates two or more lists.
flatten - returns a one-dimensional list containing all elements of an input list.
join - joins all elements of a list into a string.
l - creates a comma or space separated list.
reverse - returns list in reversed order.
slice - returns selected portion of a list.
splice - replaces or removes selected portion of a list and returns the modified copy.
transpose - transposes rows and columns of a list.
_inspect - return a string representation of a list with debug/log formatting.
npm install -g less-plugin-lists
lessc
lessc --lists file.less
For more details about using plugins with the command line Less compiler see the corresponding section in the Less documentation.