Converts url("image.png") to data-uri's automatically, without having to write data-uri("image.png") in your less

lessc usage

npm install -g less-plugin-inline-urls

and then on the command line,

lessc file .less --inline-urls

Programmatic usage

var inline-urls-plugin = require ( 'less-plugin-inline-urls' ); less.render(lessString, { plugins : [inline-urls-plugin] }) .then(

Browser usage

Browser usage is not supported at this time and is blocked on data-uri which does not work in the browser (not sure why you would want it to).