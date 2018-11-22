Globbing support in Less-imports.

This plugin allows to import multiple files using glob expressions. Add this plugin and you can write import like this

@import "common/**" ; @import "themes/**" ;

How to add plugins?

Section about plugins in Less documentation

Examples

lessc usage

npm install -g less less-plugin-glob Create file with import by glob, something like @import "includes/**" Run lessc --glob styles.less styles.css and enjoy whole your styles concated by one line

Programmatic usage

Install plugin locally npm install less-plugin-glob Import it and add into plugins section of options.

less.render(lessString, { plugins : [ require ( 'less-plugin-glob' )] })

If you are using Gulp or Grunt or something else, you can import and add plugin by same way as well.

Usage with webpack and less-loader

When using webpack and less-loader >= 4.0, it's important to make sure that less-loader is configured not to use its webpack resolver, which is now active by default. Otherwise, less-plugin-glob won't run at all because less-loader applies a LESS plugin that passes all queries to the webpack resolver (bypassing this plugin). To make less-loader revert to the LESS resolver, specify the paths loader option: