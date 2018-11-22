Globbing support in Less-imports.
This plugin allows to import multiple files using glob expressions. Add this plugin and you can write import like this
@import "common/**";
@import "themes/**";
Section about plugins in Less documentation
npm install -g less less-plugin-glob
@import "includes/**"
lessc --glob styles.less styles.css and enjoy whole your styles concated by one line
npm install less-plugin-glob
plugins section of options.
less.render(lessString, { plugins: [require('less-plugin-glob')] })
If you are using Gulp or Grunt or something else, you can import and add plugin by same way as well.
When using webpack and
less-loader >= 4.0, it's important to make sure that
less-loader is configured not to use its webpack resolver, which is now active by default. Otherwise,
less-plugin-glob won't run at all because
less-loader applies a LESS plugin that passes all queries to the webpack resolver (bypassing this plugin). To make
less-loader revert to the LESS resolver, specify the
paths loader option:
{
loader: "less-loader",
options: {
plugins: [lessPluginGlob],
paths: [path.resolve(__dirname, "path/to/my/styles")] // This is the important part!
}
}