lpg

less-plugin-glob

by Boris Serdiuk
3.0.0 (see all)

Globbing support for LESS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.1K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

less-plugin-glob

Globbing support in Less-imports.

Travis status npm version David

This plugin allows to import multiple files using glob expressions. Add this plugin and you can write import like this

@import "common/**";
@import "themes/**";

How to add plugins?

Section about plugins in Less documentation

Examples

lessc usage

  1. npm install -g less less-plugin-glob
  2. Create file with import by glob, something like @import "includes/**"
  3. Run lessc --glob styles.less styles.css and enjoy whole your styles concated by one line

Programmatic usage

  1. Install plugin locally npm install less-plugin-glob
  2. Import it and add into plugins section of options.
less.render(lessString, { plugins: [require('less-plugin-glob')] })

If you are using Gulp or Grunt or something else, you can import and add plugin by same way as well.

Usage with webpack and less-loader

When using webpack and less-loader >= 4.0, it's important to make sure that less-loader is configured not to use its webpack resolver, which is now active by default. Otherwise, less-plugin-glob won't run at all because less-loader applies a LESS plugin that passes all queries to the webpack resolver (bypassing this plugin). To make less-loader revert to the LESS resolver, specify the paths loader option:

{
  loader: "less-loader",
  options: {
    plugins: [lessPluginGlob],
    paths: [path.resolve(__dirname, "path/to/my/styles")] // This is the important part!
  }
}

