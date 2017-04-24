Write genuine Less functions in Less itself.
This experimental "proof-of-concept" plugin extends Less with a possibility to define custom functions directly in Less itself and use them just like regular built-in functions.
Define
foo function:
.function {
.foo(@x) {
return: @x * 2;
}
}
Use it:
div {
width: foo(21em); // -> 42em
}
npm install -g less-plugin-functions
lessc --functions file.less
For more details about using plugins with the command line Less compiler see the corresponding section in the Less documentation.
Using with common Less tools:
For more details on a programmatic Less plugin usage see Using a plugin in code.
Custom functions recognizable by this plugin are defined as plain Less mixins having either
.function- prefix or being immediate descendant of a
.function namespace. For example the following two snippets create the same function named
bar.
Using namespace:
.function {
.bar() {
return: red;
}
}
Using prefix:
.function-bar() {
return: red;
}
The defined function can be used same way and anywhere a CSS/Less function can:
div {
background-color: bar(); // red
color: lighten(bar(), 13%); // #ff4242
// etc.
}
Don't miss that the defined function name is
bar, without any prefix or a dot.
Additionally note that the function definitions should use only lowercase names (e.g.
.function-bar not
.function-Bar). Less function names are case-insensitive so for both
bar() and
Bar() call statements the compiler will look only for the lowercase
bar definition (for more details see #1).
Since custom functions are defined as regular Less mixins, they inherit most of standard mixin behaviour and functionality. In particular:
Function return value is specified via
return property.
.function-foo() {
return: "Hello, I'm the foo return value.";
}
Notice that since the return statement is just a regular CSS property it does not "return immediately", and any code after
return is still in effect. Same way all default Less behavior of CSS properties applies to the
return property as well.
E.g. it can be overridden:
.function-bar() {
return: 1;
return: 2;
// function returns 2
}
.function-baz() {
return+: 1;
return+: 2;
// function returns 1, 2
}
etc.
Custom function definitions override CSS or built-in Less functions of the same
name (certain performance critical functions are not overridable by default though, see
-a option below for more details). That is, you can "replace"/"extend" any Less or even CSS function by your own implementation.
For example:
// override `calc` globally:
.function-calc(@expr) {
return: tired, won΄t calculate;
}
div {
width: calc(50% - 20px);
color: hsl(0, 50%, 25%);
}
span {
color: hsl(0, 50%, 25%);
// override `hsl` locally:
.function-hsl(@h, @s, @l) {
return: hsla(@h, @l, @s, 1); // happy debugging!
}
}
CSS result:
div {
width: tired, won΄t calculate;
color: #602020;
}
span {
color: #9f6060;
}
See included tests for more advanced examples. Additionally see a few examples on using this plugin in conjunction with
list-plugin-lists.
--always-override /
alwaysOverride
Always override native CSS or Less functions
Shorthand:
-a. For performance reasons (mixin lookup is a costly process) certain CSS and built-in Less functions are marked as not overridable by the custom functions. Setting this option allows you to override any. Note however, this can significantly increase compilation time even if you don't override anything (for a typical Less framework/codebase this option may result in about 20% performance hit).
The list of functions not overridable w/o
-a can be found here.
--globals-only /
globalsOnly
Use only global scope definitions
Shorthand:
-g. By default the plugin searches for a possible function definition(s) starting from the current scope upwards (i.e. standard Less scoping). If your Less code is heavy on using too deep nesting and/or too many local mixins, such scope-aware lookup may negatively affect compilation time. This option allows you to restrict the search to a functions explicitly defined in the global scope.
For an average Less source code the performance difference is insignificant (unless
-a option is also set), so normally you don't need this option (consider it as "experimental") unless you're hunting for every single bit of compilation time improvement.
To deliver its functionality this plugin has to use certain hackish tricks and methods a standard Less plugin is not supposed to use (simply because a standard Less plugin is not supposed to provide such functionality at all). This makes the plugin to be quite vulnerable to possible compiler internals changes, thus it's more tied to a particular Less version than a typical plugin would be.
Currently supported Less versions are
2.4.0 or higher.
Because of the implementation details and sightly confusing function definition syntax, this functionality/feature ideally should be moved into the Less core (not necessarily using the same syntax).
See corresponding feature request and related discussion at #538. Please, do not hesitate to put your
+1 there if you find this functionality valuable.