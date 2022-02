est (EFE Styling Toolkit)

From Middle English este, from Old English ēst (“will, consent, favour, grace, liberality, munificence, bounty, kindness, love, good pleasure, harmony, liberal gifts, luxuries”)

Est is a mixin library based on Less which helps you write Less code more efficiently.

Est provides over 100 handy mixins which generate style rules only when you call them. Est doesn't provide any styles for specific HTML classe names because such “visual classe names” may contaminate HTML semantics. You can build your own style library based on est to accelerate your development.

Quick Start

est can be included in three ways:

import in your Less code: Download the latest version: .zip or .tar.gz or just clone it: $ git clone https://github.com/ecomfe/est.git @import 'est/src/all.less' ; @support-ie-version: 10 ; @default-font-size: 14px ; include using compile options: install Less plugin: $ npm install -g less-plugin-est

use the plugin: $ lessc styles.less --est If you are using Less version >= 3.0.0 , you have to enable JavaScript evaluation with an extra argument: $ lessc styles.less --est --js use it programatically in Node.js apps: var less = require ( 'less' ); var Est = require ( 'less-plugin-est' ); var src = '.box { .clearfix(); }' ; less.render(src, { plugins : [ new Est() ], javascriptEnabled : true }).then( function ( result ) { });

Plugin Features & Options

Est Less plugin can take two arguments for now:

autoImport Automatically import est code before everything. true by default. Only works from Less 2.4.0 .

uniqueDirectives Eliminate duplicate named at-rules (Less calls them directives). This enables you to define @keyframes inside mixins and don't have to worry about duplicate output if you call those mixins for several times. true by default.

You can specify arguments like this to turn off unwanted features:

$ lessc style.less --est= "autoImport=false&uniqueDirectives=false"

Headsup

When used as a plugin, est requires Less to be 2.0.0 or above. When included using @import in a Less file, the minimal Less version is 2.3.0 .

Less supports auto import by plugins only after version 2.4.0 . So if you are using older versions, you have to import est using @import directive in your Less code.

When used as a plugin, est provides isruleset function (which est used) which is not supported by Less before 2.3.0 .

Docs & Demos

Contribution

Please feel free to submit issues or just make pull requests.

Unit Test

Test cases are under test/specs . One directory for each module and each module can have one or more spec files.

Run this under est project directory: