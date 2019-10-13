Compresses the css output from less using clean-css.

lessc usage

npm install -g less-plugin-clean-css

and then on the command line,

lessc file.less --clean-css= "--s1 --advanced --compatibility=ie8"

See clean-css for the available command options - the only differences are advanced and rebase which we default to false, because it is not always entirely safe.

Programmatic usage

var LessPluginCleanCSS = require ( 'less-plugin-clean-css' ), cleanCSSPlugin = new LessPluginCleanCSS({ advanced : true }); less.render(lessString, { plugins : [cleanCSSPlugin] }) .then(

Browser usage

Browser usage is not supported at this time.