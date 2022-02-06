openbase logo
less-openui5

by SAP
0.11.2 (see all)

Build OpenUI5 themes with Less.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

46.4K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

OpenUI5

REUSE status Build Status NPM Version

less-openui5

Build OpenUI5 themes with Less.js.

Install

npm install less-openui5

Usage

var lessOpenUI5 = require('less-openui5');

// Create a builder instance
var builder = new lessOpenUI5.Builder();

// Build a theme
builder.build({
  lessInput: '@var: #ffffff; .class { color: @var; float: left }'
})
.then(function(result) {

  console.log(result.css); // => regular css
  /*
  .class {
   color: #ffffff;
   float: left;
  }
  */

  console.log(result.cssRtl); // => mirrored css for right-to-left support
  /*
  .class {
    color: #ffffff;
    float: right;
  }
  */

  console.log(result.variables); // => less variables with their values (only global ones)
  /*
  { var: "#ffffff" }
  */

  console.log(result.imports); // => paths to files imported via @import directives
  /*
  []
  */

  // Clear builder cache when finished to cleanup memory
  builder.clearCache();

});

API

new Builder([options])

Creates a new Builder instance.

It caches build results to only rebuild a theme when related files have been changed.
This is mainly relevant when building themes as part of a server middleware like connect-openui5.

options

fs

Type: Node.js fs interface

By default, all file system access is done via the standard Node.js file system ("fs"). With this option an alternative file system can be passed and will be used for all file system operations.

.build(options)

Returns a Promise resolving with a result object.

options

lessInput

Required (either lessInput or lessInputPath, not both)
Type: string

Input less content.

lessInputPath

Required (either lessInput or lessInputPath, not both)
Type: string

Path to input less file.
When rootPaths is given this must be a relative path inside one of the provided rootPaths, otherwise just a regular filesystem path.

rtl

Type: boolean
Default: true

Create mirrored css for right-to-left support.

cssVariables

Type boolean
Default: false

Create files for experimental CSS Variables support (cssSkeleton, cssSkeletonRtl, cssVariablesSource, cssVariables).

rootPaths

Type: array of string

Root paths to use for import directives.

This option differs from the less compiler.paths option.
It is useful if less files are located in separate folders but referenced as they would all be in one.

Example
rootPaths: [ './lib1', './lib2' ]

Folder structure

lib1
 my
  themes
   foo
    foo.less
lib2
 my
  themes
   bar
    bar.less

lib2/my/themes/bar/bar.less

@import "../foo/foo.less"; /* lib1/my/themes/foo/foo.less will be imported */
parser

Type: object

Options for the less parser (less.Parser).

Note

  • Default of relativeUrls option is changed from false to true.
  • Option javascriptEnabled has been removed. JavaScript is always disabled and cannot be enabled.
compiler

Type object

Options for the less compiler (tree.toCss).

Note: The options sourceMap and cleancss are not supported. An exception will be thrown when used.

library.name

Type string

Dot-separated name of the corresponding library.
It will be used to inline the variables JSON as data-uri which can be retrieved at runtime.

scope

Type object

Scope options to be set when not using a .theming file. The available settings are:

  • selector
  • embeddedFilePath
  • embeddedCompareFilePath
  • baseFilePath

Those settings correspond to the aScopes property of the .theming file. When using this options all four settings have to be set.

Example:

scope: {
  selector: "scopeSelector",
  embeddedFilePath: "src/themes/theme_to_be_embedded.less",
  embeddedCompareFilePath: "src/themes/basetheme_to_compare_embedded_theme_to.less",
  baseFilePath: "src/themes/basetheme_to_compare_embedded_theme_to.less"
}

result

css

Type: string

Regular css output.

cssRtl

Type: string

Mirrored css for right-to-left support (if rtl option was enabled).

variables

Type: object

Key-value map of global less variables (without @ prefix) defined by files within the same folder as the input file. This excludes variables imported from a different path, as those are usually shared across multiple themes.

allVariables

Type: object

Key-value map of all global less variables (without @ prefix).

imports

Type: array

Paths to files imported via import directives.

cssSkeleton

Type: string
Only available when options.cssVariables is set to true

CSS with references to CSS Variables.

cssSkeletonRtl

Type: string
Only available when options.cssVariables and options.rtl are set to true

Mirrored (right-to-left) CSS with references to CSS Variables (if rtl option was enabled).

cssVariablesSource

Type: string
Only available when options.cssVariables is set to true

Source file used to compile the cssVariables output.

cssVariables

Type: string
Only available when options.cssVariables is set to true

Definition of CSS Variables based on LESS variables.

.clearCache()

Clears all cached build results.
Use this method to prevent high memory consumption when building many themes within the same process.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Release History

See CHANGELOG.md.

