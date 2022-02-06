Build OpenUI5 themes with Less.js.
npm install less-openui5
var lessOpenUI5 = require('less-openui5');
// Create a builder instance
var builder = new lessOpenUI5.Builder();
// Build a theme
builder.build({
lessInput: '@var: #ffffff; .class { color: @var; float: left }'
})
.then(function(result) {
console.log(result.css); // => regular css
/*
.class {
color: #ffffff;
float: left;
}
*/
console.log(result.cssRtl); // => mirrored css for right-to-left support
/*
.class {
color: #ffffff;
float: right;
}
*/
console.log(result.variables); // => less variables with their values (only global ones)
/*
{ var: "#ffffff" }
*/
console.log(result.imports); // => paths to files imported via @import directives
/*
[]
*/
// Clear builder cache when finished to cleanup memory
builder.clearCache();
});
Creates a new
Builder instance.
It caches build results to only rebuild a theme when related files have been changed.
This is mainly relevant when building themes as part of a server middleware like
connect-openui5.
Type: Node.js
fs interface
By default, all file system access is done via the standard Node.js file system ("fs"). With this option an alternative file system can be passed and will be used for all file system operations.
Returns a Promise resolving with a
result object.
Required (either
lessInput or
lessInputPath, not both)
Type:
string
Input less content.
Required (either
lessInput or
lessInputPath, not both)
Type:
string
Path to input less file.
When
rootPaths is given this must be a relative path inside one of the provided
rootPaths, otherwise just a regular filesystem path.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Create mirrored css for right-to-left support.
Type
boolean
Default:
false
Create files for experimental CSS Variables support (
cssSkeleton,
cssSkeletonRtl,
cssVariablesSource,
cssVariables).
Type:
array of
string
Root paths to use for import directives.
This option differs from the less
compiler.paths option.
It is useful if less files are located in separate folders but referenced as they would all be in one.
rootPaths: [ './lib1', './lib2' ]
Folder structure
lib1
my
themes
foo
foo.less
lib2
my
themes
bar
bar.less
lib2/my/themes/bar/bar.less
@import "../foo/foo.less"; /* lib1/my/themes/foo/foo.less will be imported */
Type:
object
Options for the less parser (
less.Parser).
Note
relativeUrls option is changed from
false to
true.
javascriptEnabled has been removed. JavaScript is always disabled and cannot be enabled.
Type
object
Options for the less compiler (
tree.toCss).
Note: The options
sourceMap and
cleancss are not supported. An exception will be thrown when used.
Type
string
Dot-separated name of the corresponding library.
It will be used to inline the
variables JSON as data-uri which can be retrieved at runtime.
Type
object
Scope options to be set when not using a .theming file. The available settings are:
selector
embeddedFilePath
embeddedCompareFilePath
baseFilePath
Those settings correspond to the aScopes property of the .theming file. When using this options all four settings have to be set.
Example:
scope: {
selector: "scopeSelector",
embeddedFilePath: "src/themes/theme_to_be_embedded.less",
embeddedCompareFilePath: "src/themes/basetheme_to_compare_embedded_theme_to.less",
baseFilePath: "src/themes/basetheme_to_compare_embedded_theme_to.less"
}
Type:
string
Regular css output.
Type:
string
Mirrored css for right-to-left support (if rtl option was enabled).
Type:
object
Key-value map of global less variables (without @ prefix) defined by files within the same folder as the input file. This excludes variables imported from a different path, as those are usually shared across multiple themes.
Type:
object
Key-value map of all global less variables (without @ prefix).
Type:
array
Paths to files imported via import directives.
Type:
string
Only available when
options.cssVariables is set to
true
CSS with references to CSS Variables.
Type:
string
Only available when
options.cssVariables and
options.rtl are set to
true
Mirrored (right-to-left) CSS with references to CSS Variables (if
rtl option was enabled).
Type:
string
Only available when
options.cssVariables is set to
true
Source file used to compile the
cssVariables output.
Type:
string
Only available when
options.cssVariables is set to
true
Definition of CSS Variables based on LESS variables.
Clears all cached build results.
Use this method to prevent high memory consumption when building many themes within the same process.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
See CHANGELOG.md.