Build OpenUI5 themes with Less.js.

Install

npm install less-openui5

Usage

var lessOpenUI5 = require ( 'less-openui5' ); var builder = new lessOpenUI5.Builder(); builder.build({ lessInput : '@var: #ffffff; .class { color: @var; float: left }' }) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result.css); console .log(result.cssRtl); console .log(result.variables); console .log(result.imports); builder.clearCache(); });

API

new Builder([options])

Creates a new Builder instance.

It caches build results to only rebuild a theme when related files have been changed.

This is mainly relevant when building themes as part of a server middleware like connect-openui5 .

options

fs

Type: Node.js fs interface

By default, all file system access is done via the standard Node.js file system ("fs"). With this option an alternative file system can be passed and will be used for all file system operations.

Returns a Promise resolving with a result object.

options

lessInput

Required (either lessInput or lessInputPath , not both)

Type: string

Input less content.

lessInputPath

Required (either lessInput or lessInputPath , not both)

Type: string

Path to input less file.

When rootPaths is given this must be a relative path inside one of the provided rootPaths , otherwise just a regular filesystem path.

rtl

Type: boolean

Default: true

Create mirrored css for right-to-left support.

cssVariables

Type boolean

Default: false

Create files for experimental CSS Variables support ( cssSkeleton , cssSkeletonRtl , cssVariablesSource , cssVariables ).

rootPaths

Type: array of string

Root paths to use for import directives.

This option differs from the less compiler.paths option.

It is useful if less files are located in separate folders but referenced as they would all be in one.

Example

rootPaths: [ './lib1' , './lib2' ]

Folder structure

lib1 my themes foo foo .less lib2 my themes bar bar .less

lib2/my/themes/bar/bar.less

@ import "../foo/foo.less" ;

parser

Type: object

Options for the less parser ( less.Parser ).

Note

Default of relativeUrls option is changed from false to true .

option is changed from to . Option javascriptEnabled has been removed. JavaScript is always disabled and cannot be enabled.

compiler

Type object

Options for the less compiler ( tree.toCss ).

Note: The options sourceMap and cleancss are not supported. An exception will be thrown when used.

Type string

Dot-separated name of the corresponding library.

It will be used to inline the variables JSON as data-uri which can be retrieved at runtime.

scope

Type object

Scope options to be set when not using a .theming file. The available settings are:

selector

embeddedFilePath

embeddedCompareFilePath

baseFilePath

Those settings correspond to the aScopes property of the .theming file. When using this options all four settings have to be set.

Example:

scope: { selector : "scopeSelector" , embeddedFilePath : "src/themes/theme_to_be_embedded.less" , embeddedCompareFilePath : "src/themes/basetheme_to_compare_embedded_theme_to.less" , baseFilePath : "src/themes/basetheme_to_compare_embedded_theme_to.less" }

result

css

Type: string

Regular css output.

cssRtl

Type: string

Mirrored css for right-to-left support (if rtl option was enabled).

variables

Type: object

Key-value map of global less variables (without @ prefix) defined by files within the same folder as the input file. This excludes variables imported from a different path, as those are usually shared across multiple themes.

allVariables

Type: object

Key-value map of all global less variables (without @ prefix).

imports

Type: array

Paths to files imported via import directives.

cssSkeleton

Type: string

Only available when options.cssVariables is set to true

CSS with references to CSS Variables.

cssSkeletonRtl

Type: string

Only available when options.cssVariables and options.rtl are set to true

Mirrored (right-to-left) CSS with references to CSS Variables (if rtl option was enabled).

cssVariablesSource

Type: string

Only available when options.cssVariables is set to true

Source file used to compile the cssVariables output.

cssVariables

Type: string

Only available when options.cssVariables is set to true

Definition of CSS Variables based on LESS variables.

Clears all cached build results.

Use this method to prevent high memory consumption when building many themes within the same process.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Release History

See CHANGELOG.md.