Monitor and recompile your .less files and dependencies.
[Sep-15 03:05:52] Found global.less [+5 dependencies]
[Sep-15 03:05:52] Found layout.less [+14 dependencies]
npm install less-monitor -g
Go to your .less folder and type:
less-monitor [options]
--directory, -d Define the root directory to watch, if this is not
defined the program will use the current working
directory.
--output, -o Define the directory to output the files, if this is not
defined the program will use the same directory from file.
--relativeOutput Output directory will be relative form source files. Defaults to false.
--match, -m Matching files that will be processed. Defaults to
**/*.less
--extension, -e Sets the extension of the files that will be generated.
Defaults to .css
--force, -f Force to recompile all files on startup before start
watching files.
--ignore, -i Define the ignore file list. Can be a file or directory.
Ex: **/src/_*.less
--interval, -t Sets the interval in miliseconds of the files that will
be watching. Defaults to 250
--nofollow, -n If set will not follow @import dependencies. Defaults to
false.
--optimization, -p Sets the optimization level for the less compiler,
options are: 0, 1, and 2.
--compress, -c Compresses the output
--silent, -s Sets to silent mode. Starts without log output.
--options, -u Show options on startup.
--master, -x Process only master files. Master files are not dependent
from any others. Defaults to false
--help, -h Show this message
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 Guilherme Dupont <guilhermedupont@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.