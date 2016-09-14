openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lm

less-monitor

by Guilherme Dupont
0.2.0 (see all)

Monitor and recompile your .less files and dependencies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

306

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

less-monitor

Monitor and recompile your .less files and dependencies.

Features

  • Watch and parse found files and @import dependencies.
  • Automatic backwards @import parsing.
  • You can write your own Plugin.
  • Work in progress! More features to come.
[Sep-15 03:05:52] Found global.less [+5 dependencies]
[Sep-15 03:05:52] Found layout.less [+14 dependencies]
  • Fully customizable. (see options)
  • Work in progress! More features to come.

Instalation

Requirements:

Installing less-monitor

npm install less-monitor -g

Usage

Go to your .less folder and type:

less-monitor [options]

Plugins

Options

  --directory, -d     Define the root directory to watch, if this is not
                      defined the program will use the current working
                      directory.

  --output, -o        Define the directory to output the files, if this is not
                      defined the program will use the same directory from file.

  --relativeOutput    Output directory will be relative form source files. Defaults to false.


  --match, -m         Matching files that will be processed. Defaults to
                      **/*.less

  --extension, -e     Sets the extension of the files that will be generated.
                      Defaults to .css

  --force, -f         Force to recompile all files on startup before start
                      watching files.

  --ignore, -i        Define the ignore file list. Can be a file or directory.
                      Ex: **/src/_*.less

  --interval, -t      Sets the interval in miliseconds of the files that will
                      be watching. Defaults to 250

  --nofollow, -n      If set will not follow @import dependencies. Defaults to
                      false.

  --optimization, -p  Sets the optimization level for the less compiler,
                      options are: 0, 1, and 2.

  --compress, -c      Compresses the output

  --silent, -s        Sets to silent mode. Starts without log output.

  --options, -u       Show options on startup.

  --master, -x        Process only master files. Master files are not dependent
                      from any others. Defaults to false

  --help, -h          Show this message

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Guilherme Dupont <guilhermedupont@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial