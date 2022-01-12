Chat with Less.js users and contributors
This is the Less.js monorepo, managed via Lerna.
For general information on the language, configuration options or usage visit lesscss.org.
Here are other resources for using Less.js:
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Before opening any issue, please search for existing issues and read the Issue Guidelines, written by Nicolas Gallagher. After that if you find a bug or would like to make feature request, please open a new issue.
Please report documentation issues in the documentation project.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Copyright (c) 2009-2017 Alexis Sellier & The Core Less Team Licensed under the Apache License.