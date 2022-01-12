openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

less-minimal

by less
1.7.4 (see all)

Less. The dynamic stylesheet language.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

16.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

293

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Github Actions CI Downloads Twitter Follow


Chat with Less.js users and contributors

This is the Less.js monorepo, managed via Lerna.

More information

For general information on the language, configuration options or usage visit lesscss.org.

Here are other resources for using Less.js:

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Reporting Issues

Before opening any issue, please search for existing issues and read the Issue Guidelines, written by Nicolas Gallagher. After that if you find a bug or would like to make feature request, please open a new issue.

Please report documentation issues in the documentation project.

Development

Read Developing Less.

Release History

See the changelog

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

License

Copyright (c) 2009-2017 Alexis Sellier & The Core Less Team Licensed under the Apache License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial