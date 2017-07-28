Adds LESS support to brunch.

Usage

npm install --save-dev less-brunch

Options

Pass options as per lessc's documentation in your brunch-config , e.g. print source-file references in output by setting dumpLineNumbers .

module .exports = { plugins : { less : { dumpLineNumbers : 'comments' } } };

Note that some options are overwritten: paths and filename are set by the plugin. In production mode line numbers are suppressed.

CSS Modules

Starting Brunch 2.6 , you can use CSS Modules with less-brunch. To enable it, change your config to:

module .exports = { plugins : { less : { modules : true } } };

Then, author your styles like you normally would:

.title { font-size : 32px ; }

And reference CSS class names by requiring the specific style into your javascript:

var style = require ( './title.less' ); < h1 className = {style.title} > Yo </ h1 >

Note: enabling cssModules does so for every stylesheet in your project, so it's all-or-nothing. Even the files you don't require will be transformed into CSS modules (aka will have obfuscated class names, like turn .title into ._title_fdphn_1 ).

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2015 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com) & Elan Shanker

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.