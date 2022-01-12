Chat with Less.js users and contributors
This is the Less.js monorepo, managed via Lerna.
For general information on the language, configuration options or usage visit lesscss.org.
Here are other resources for using Less.js:
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Before opening any issue, please search for existing issues and read the Issue Guidelines, written by Nicolas Gallagher. After that if you find a bug or would like to make feature request, please open a new issue.
Please report documentation issues in the documentation project.
Read Developing Less.
See the changelog
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Copyright (c) 2009-2017 Alexis Sellier & The Core Less Team Licensed under the Apache License.
Its e great library for building complex websites as the project becomes large its very hard to maintain the css files and css classes there the less comes to play we can create variables and functions to css it expands the use of css we can easly changes the design with these and easly expand our project . I have used less for some of my projects it was very easy to use not much learning curve and the documentations help us every where we stuck.
Less is my go to CSS preprocessor I like it because it adds lots of helpful features while still keeping the classic CSS style. My favourite parts are operations, Mixins and my all time favourite part Nesting! Nesting is very cool and cuts down on the amount of classes I have to write, while making the css easier to read. It must be used in moderation though other wise you'll have a giant hard to understand block of code!
Dynamic CSS. Finally, you can write some logic in CSS using programming constructs like for loops, conditionals etc. Less makes so much sense for programmers writing CSS. Makes life a lot easier. Easy to write, compile and works beautifully.
They used to say Less is more back in the days, but now, I think Sass/SCSS and Stylus are much better options than using Less nowadays since you they're both much more actively maintained with new features releasing regularly
Great preprocessor I've created great customizable and scalable CSS to work on projects with reutilizable classess and components, it work as good as a programming language