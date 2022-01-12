openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8M

GitHub Stars

16.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

289

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js CSS Processor

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/536
Read All Reviews
Top Feedback

6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Github Actions CI Downloads Twitter Follow


Chat with Less.js users and contributors

This is the Less.js monorepo, managed via Lerna.

More information

For general information on the language, configuration options or usage visit lesscss.org.

Here are other resources for using Less.js:

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Reporting Issues

Before opening any issue, please search for existing issues and read the Issue Guidelines, written by Nicolas Gallagher. After that if you find a bug or would like to make feature request, please open a new issue.

Please report documentation issues in the documentation project.

Development

Read Developing Less.

Release History

See the changelog

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

License

Copyright (c) 2009-2017 Alexis Sellier & The Core Less Team Licensed under the Apache License.

100
sneha v24 Ratings28 Reviews
Computer science passionate
4 months ago

Its e great library for building complex websites as the project becomes large its very hard to maintain the css files and css classes there the less comes to play we can create variables and functions to css it expands the use of css we can easly changes the design with these and easly expand our project . I have used less for some of my projects it was very easy to use not much learning curve and the documentations help us every where we stuck.

2
RB35Australia33 Ratings35 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Less is my go to CSS preprocessor I like it because it adds lots of helpful features while still keeping the classic CSS style. My favourite parts are operations, Mixins and my all time favourite part Nesting! Nesting is very cool and cuts down on the amount of classes I have to write, while making the css easier to read. It must be used in moderation though other wise you'll have a giant hard to understand block of code!

0
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Performant

Dynamic CSS. Finally, you can write some logic in CSS using programming constructs like for loops, conditionals etc. Less makes so much sense for programmers writing CSS. Makes life a lot easier. Easy to write, compile and works beautifully.

0
Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

They used to say Less is more back in the days, but now, I think Sass/SCSS and Stylus are much better options than using Less nowadays since you they're both much more actively maintained with new features releasing regularly

0
David PaucarQuito, Ecuador26 Ratings40 Reviews
I'm David, a full-time full-stack freelance developer 👨‍💻 working since 2017 🚀
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Great preprocessor I've created great customizable and scalable CSS to work on projects with reutilizable classess and components, it work as good as a programming language

1
