Lerna Wizard

Command line wizard for lerna.



Getting Started

Open terminal and run lerna-wizard if installed globally. If installed locally, you can run npx lerna-wizard in terminal.

If you would like filter out some of the commands that lerna wizard is showing (for example most likely you'll not need lerna init after first install), you can do so via require('lerna-wizard')(options) , check bin/lerna-wizard for more details. Options example:

{ commandMessage: 'What do you want to do?' , commandChoiceFilter({value}) { return ![ 'ls' , 'updated' ].includes(value); } }

Prerequisites

Wizard needs lerna to be available in the command line when lerna-wizard spawns commands.

npm i lerna @prerelease -g or npm i lerna @prerelease -S (and expose lerna to command line somehow)

Installing

To install lerna-wizard globally run

npm i lerna-wizard -g

Check Getting Started section for non-global installation details.

Running the tests

Tests are running on travis and appveyor. If you want to run tests locally, checkout package from git repo, run npm i then in order to test run npm test .

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

