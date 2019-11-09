Command line wizard for lerna.
Open terminal and run
lerna-wizard if installed globally. If installed locally, you can run
npx lerna-wizard in terminal.
If you would like filter out some of the commands that lerna wizard is showing (for example most likely you'll not need
lerna init after first install), you can do so via
require('lerna-wizard')(options), check
bin/lerna-wizard for more details. Options example:
{
commandMessage: 'What do you want to do?', //introduction message
commandChoiceFilter({value}) {
return !['ls', 'updated'].includes(value); //filter out any lerna command like bootstrap/init, ...
}
}
Wizard needs lerna to be available in the command line when lerna-wizard spawns commands.
npm i lerna@prerelease -g
or
npm i lerna@prerelease -S (and expose lerna to command line somehow)
To install lerna-wizard globally run
npm i lerna-wizard -g
Check
Getting Started section for non-global installation details.
Tests are running on travis and appveyor. If you want to run tests locally, checkout package from git repo, run
npm i then in order to test run
npm test.
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details