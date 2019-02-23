Status:

semantic-release for lerna-based projects.

Basically a semantic-release that orders commits based on which package they belong to (uses data from cz-lerna-changelog) and then determines on that what the next release should be.

Setup

Setting up commitizen

Install cz-lerna-changelog in your repository:

npm install commitizen -g

Next, initialize your project to use the cz-lerna-changelog adapter by typing:

commitizen init cz-lerna-changelog --save-dev --save-exact

See the commitizen-cli docs for more details on how to set up commitizen with the correct adapter.

Setting up the build

You'll need to set up your build in such a way that tags and commits can be pushed back to the repository. This is so that lerna can stay in sync with the NPM releases.

You'll also need to set the NPM_TOKEN environment variable so that npm can run npm publish on your components.

Travis CI integration

See .travis.yml and .travis/ in this repository for examples of how to set up lerna-semantic-release with Travis CI.

The following environment variables will need to be set:

NPM_CONFIG_EMAIL NPM_CONFIG_USERNAME NPM_TOKEN GH_TOKEN RELEASE_GH_TOKEN RELEASE_GH_USERNAME

Releasing

Execute these commands in your release process: