openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lerna-semantic-release-utils

by atlassian
4.0.15 (see all)

📦:🛠✨💥 – fully automated package publishing

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

342

GitHub Stars

643

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

lerna-semantic-release

Status: npm version npm downloads Build Status

semantic-release for lerna-based projects.

Basically a semantic-release that orders commits based on which package they belong to (uses data from cz-lerna-changelog) and then determines on that what the next release should be.

Setup

Setting up commitizen

Install cz-lerna-changelog in your repository:

npm install commitizen -g

Next, initialize your project to use the cz-lerna-changelog adapter by typing:

commitizen init cz-lerna-changelog --save-dev --save-exact

See the commitizen-cli docs for more details on how to set up commitizen with the correct adapter.

Setting up the build

You'll need to set up your build in such a way that tags and commits can be pushed back to the repository. This is so that lerna can stay in sync with the NPM releases.

You'll also need to set the NPM_TOKEN environment variable so that npm can run npm publish on your components.

Travis CI integration

See .travis.yml and .travis/ in this repository for examples of how to set up lerna-semantic-release with Travis CI.

The following environment variables will need to be set:

NPM_CONFIG_EMAIL 
NPM_CONFIG_USERNAME 
NPM_TOKEN 
GH_TOKEN 
RELEASE_GH_TOKEN
RELEASE_GH_USERNAME

Releasing

Execute these commands in your release process:

# Pre
lerna-semantic-release pre # Set up the versions, tags and commits

# Perform
lerna-semantic-release perform # Publishes to npm

# Post
lerna-semantic-release post # Generates a changelog in each package in a file named CHANGELOG.md - will not commit or push that file any more after version 7.0.5 any more. If you want to do something with it, you will need to do this manually.

This will publish all npm packages, including creating commits and tags for each release, in the format that lerna expects for the `lerna updated` command.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alex MalkevichBerlin13 Ratings0 Reviews
January 25, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial