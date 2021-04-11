Lerna is a nice tool to manage JavaScript projects with multiple packages, but sometimes you need more than it provides. lerna-script might be just the thing you need. It allows you to add custom tasks/scripts to automate multiple package management routine tasks. Some use cases:
package.jsons of all modules (ex. fix repo url, docs url) on pre-push/pre-commit;
npm install --save-dev lerna-script
Add
lerna-script launcher to
package.json scripts:
{
"scripts": {
"ls": "lerna-script"
}
}
To start using, add
lerna.js to root of your mono-repo and add initial task:
const {loadPackages, iter, exec} = require('lerna-script'),
{join} = require('path');
async function syncNvmRc(log) {
log.info('syncNvmRc', 'syncing .nvmrc to all modules from root');
const packages = await loadPackages();
return iter.parallel(packages)(lernaPackage => {
exec.command(lernaPackage)(`cp ${join(process.cwd(), '.nvmrc')} .`);
});
}
module.exports.syncNvmRc = syncNvmRc;
And then you can run it:
npm run ls syncNvmRc
What happened here:
lerna.js where each export is a task referenced by export name you can execute via
lerna-script [export];
lerna-script which are just thin wrappers around lerna api;
.nvmrc to all modules so that all of them have same node version defined.
You could also fallback to lerna api and write same task as:
const Repository = require('lerna/lib/Repository'),
PackageUtilities = require('lerna/lib/PackageUtilities'),
{join} = require('path'),
{execSync} = require('child_process');
module.exports.syncNvmRc = () => {
const rootNvmRcPath = join(process.cwd(), '.nvmrc');
return PackageUtilities.getPackages(new Repository()).forEach(lernaPackage => {
execSync(`cp ${rootNvmRcPath}`, {cwd: lernaPackage.location});
});
};
To see available function please check-out lerna-script, for pre-cooked tasks check-out tasks.
Lerna provides a way to run commands (bootstrap, npm scripts, exec) either for all modules or a sub-tree based on git diff from a ref (master, tag, commit), but does not provide a way to run actions incrementally. One use case would be to run tests for all modules, once one of the modules fail, fix it an continue, so you don't have to rerun tests for modules that already passed. Or do a change and run tests for a subtree that might be impacted by a change given module dependency graph.
For this lerna-script provides means to both mark modules as built and filter-out already built modules:
const {loadPackages, iter, exec, changes, filters} = require('lerna-script');
module.exports.test = log => {
return iter.forEach(changedPackages, {log, build: 'test'})(lernaPackage => {
return exec.script(lernaPackage)('test');
});
};
where property
build on
forEach marks processed package as built with label
test. For different tasks you can have separate labels so they do not clash.
lerna-script has some pre-assembled tasks/task-sets for solving some problem. Examples:
Sometimes there are things you want to make sure are done/enforced on your modules like:
Recommendation is to combine lerna-script with husky for running automatic actions on pre-push/pre-commit hooks. Then you don't have to think about it and it just happens automatically.
Say you want to make sure that repository url is valid for all modules and you don't leave it out when adding new module (via amazing copy/paste pattern).
For that you could add a lerna-script task to normalize repository and hook-it up to pre-push git hook.
First install husky:
npm install --save-dev husky
then add script to
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"prepush": "lerna-script update-repo-urls"
}
}
and add export to
lerna.js:
const npmfix = require('lerna-script-tasks-npmfix');
module.exports['update-repo-urls'] = npmfix();
You can also use presets or otherwise tasks exprted by external modules.
lerna-script by default reads tasks from
lerna.js,
but you can actually write tasks in any other file(module) and define it in your
lerna.json like:
{
"lerna-script-tasks": "./tasks.js"
}