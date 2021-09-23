lerna-parallelism is an extension of lerna that adds support
for deterministically partitioning packages to allow parallel execution across
multiple workers, like CircleCI's
parallelism feature.
Speeding up monorepo CI pipelines via multi-worker parallelization.
You maintain a large
lerna monorepo with lots of individual packages.
In CI you run a script / command for many or all of the packages.
# Execute the `test` script for all packages.
lerna run \
# Prefix each log line with the package name.
# https://github.com/lerna/lerna/tree/main/commands/run#--stream
--stream \
# Run packages sequentially to avoid interleaved log output and resource contention.
# https://github.com/lerna/lerna/blob/main/core/global-options/README.md#--concurrency
--concurrency 1 \
test
Your CI workflow is taking far too long, because you process all packages sequentially on a single CI worker instance / node / VM.
Your CI service supports spinning up multiple worker instances, but you don't
know how tell
lerna to distribute the workload across these instances. You
could use
--scope and hard-code all package names, but this is
difficult to maintain, as packages are added, renamed or removed.
lerna-parallelism makes it easy to split the workload — the packages to be processed — dynamically and deterministically across separate worker instances.
lerna-parallelism run \
# Keep your `lerna` options just like before.
--stream \
--concurrency 1 \
# Divide the list of packages to process into 4 equal-sized chunks.
# This should be equal to the total number of worker instances.
--split 4 \
# Take only the first chunk (zero-based).
# This should be the index of the individual worker instance you're running on.
--partition 0 \
# Run the `test` script for all packages in that chunk only.
test
yarn add -D lerna-parallelism
# And then run via:
yarn lerna-parallelism ...
yarn global add lerna-parallelism
# or
volta install lerna-parallelism
# And then run via:
lerna-parallelism ...
--split,
--partition
lerna-parallelism adds a few CLI options on top of
lerna. The following
options are globally understood by all commands supported by
lerna-parallelism.
All other command options behave just like the upstream
lerna version of the
respective command.
Split the list of packages into
--split nchunks and take the chunk with zero-based index
--partition n.
--split n: The number of split partitions.
Defaults to
$CIRCLE_NODE_TOTAL.
--partition n: Which partition to execute, zero-based.
Defaults
$CIRCLE_NODE_INDEX.
Algorithm to use for deciding which package goes into which partition.
--distribute-by count
Default. Split into even-sized partitions.
The packages are taken in order as emitted by
lerna and simply split into
--split n partitions of equal size.
If the total package count cannot be distributed evenly, some partition(s) may be slightly smaller than the other partition(s).
Example: 26 packages (named
a–
z) are split into
--split 4 partitions.
--partition 0 (size = 7):
a,
b,
c,
d,
e,
f,
g
--partition 1 (size = 7):
h,
i,
j,
k,
l,
m,
n
--partition 2 (size = 6):
o,
p,
q,
r,
s,
t
--partition 3 (size = 6):
u,
v,
w,
x,
y,
z
--distribute-by weight
Assign a weight to each package and split into even-weighted partitions.
The packages are ordered by "weight" in descending order and iteratively assigned to the current lightest partition. This results in partitions with approximately equal weight, but uneven size by total package count.
This strategy is useful to account for different CI runtimes per package.
Each package's weight is read from the
lernaPackageWeight property from its
package.json. If missing, it defaults to
1. You can change the property
lookup name with the
--packageWeightKey option, like
--packageWeightKey testRuntime. It just has to be a
number.
You're expected to add these weights yourself, where necessary. Basing the weights off of the package's CI runtime is sensible. Keep in mind, that you also need to maintain these weights: you should adjust the weights from time to time, e.g. when adding new tests or build steps to a package, that increase it's overall CI runtime.
Example: 9 packages are split into
--split 3 partitions using the
following weights.
|Name
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
|Weight
|9
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
--partition 0 (size = 2, weight = 10):
a (9),
h (1)
--partition 1 (size = 3, weight = 11):
b (5),
d (5),
i (1)
--partition 2 (size = 4, weight = 11):
c (5),
e (2),
f (2),
g (2)
The following commands from
lerna are supported:
lerna-parallelism run
Run an npm script in each package that contains that script.
For instance, this executes the last of four partitions. It also passes along
--stream &
--concurrency 1 to prefix log lines with the package name.
lerna-parallelism run \
--stream \
--concurrency 1 \
--split 4 \
--partition 3 \
test
For some commands, like
lerna bootstrap, splitting makes no sense. For some
others, it does, specifically:
lerna changed
lerna exec
lerna list
lerna publish
If you'd like to see support for these commands as well, feel free to submit a pull request!
This project is licensed under the ISC License.