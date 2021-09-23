

























lerna-parallelism is an extension of lerna that adds support for deterministically partitioning packages to allow parallel execution across multiple workers, like CircleCI's parallelism feature.

Introduction

Use Case

Speeding up monorepo CI pipelines via multi-worker parallelization.

You maintain a large lerna monorepo with lots of individual packages. In CI you run a script / command for many or all of the packages.

lerna run \ --stream \ --concurrency 1 \ test

Your CI workflow is taking far too long, because you process all packages sequentially on a single CI worker instance / node / VM.

Your CI service supports spinning up multiple worker instances, but you don't know how tell lerna to distribute the workload across these instances. You could use --scope and hard-code all package names, but this is difficult to maintain, as packages are added, renamed or removed.

Quick Example

lerna-parallelism makes it easy to split the workload — the packages to be processed — dynamically and deterministically across separate worker instances.

lerna-parallelism run \ --stream \ --concurrency 1 \ --split 4 \ --partition 0 \ test

Installation

Project-local Installation

yarn add -D lerna-parallelism yarn lerna-parallelism ...

Global Installation

yarn global add lerna-parallelism volta install lerna-parallelism lerna-parallelism ...

Usage

Global Options

lerna-parallelism adds a few CLI options on top of lerna . The following options are globally understood by all commands supported by lerna-parallelism .

All other command options behave just like the upstream lerna version of the respective command.

Partition Count

Split the list of packages into --split n chunks and take the chunk with zero-based index --partition n .

--split n : The number of split partitions. Defaults to $CIRCLE_NODE_TOTAL .

This should be equal to the total number of worker instances.

: The number of split partitions. Defaults to . This should be equal to the total number of worker instances. --partition n : Which partition to execute, zero-based. Defaults $CIRCLE_NODE_INDEX .

This should be the index of the individual worker instance you're running on.

Distribution Strategy

Algorithm to use for deciding which package goes into which partition.

--distribute-by count

Default. Split into even-sized partitions.

The packages are taken in order as emitted by lerna and simply split into --split n partitions of equal size.

If the total package count cannot be distributed evenly, some partition(s) may be slightly smaller than the other partition(s).

Example: 26 packages (named a – z ) are split into --split 4 partitions.

--partition 0 (size = 7): a , b , c , d , e , f , g

(size = 7): , , , , , , --partition 1 (size = 7): h , i , j , k , l , m , n

(size = 7): , , , , , , --partition 2 (size = 6): o , p , q , r , s , t

(size = 6): , , , , , --partition 3 (size = 6): u , v , w , x , y , z

--distribute-by weight

Assign a weight to each package and split into even-weighted partitions.

The packages are ordered by "weight" in descending order and iteratively assigned to the current lightest partition. This results in partitions with approximately equal weight, but uneven size by total package count.

This strategy is useful to account for different CI runtimes per package.

Each package's weight is read from the lernaPackageWeight property from its package.json . If missing, it defaults to 1 . You can change the property lookup name with the --packageWeightKey option, like --packageWeightKey testRuntime . It just has to be a number .

You're expected to add these weights yourself, where necessary. Basing the weights off of the package's CI runtime is sensible. Keep in mind, that you also need to maintain these weights: you should adjust the weights from time to time, e.g. when adding new tests or build steps to a package, that increase it's overall CI runtime.

Example: 9 packages are split into --split 3 partitions using the following weights.

Name a b c d e f g h i Weight 9 5 5 5 2 2 2 1 1

--partition 0 (size = 2, weight = 10): a (9), h (1)

(size = 2, weight = 10): (9), (1) --partition 1 (size = 3, weight = 11): b (5), d (5), i (1)

(size = 3, weight = 11): (5), (5), (1) --partition 2 (size = 4, weight = 11): c (5), e (2), f (2), g (2)

Commands

The following commands from lerna are supported:

lerna-parallelism run

lerna run

Run an npm script in each package that contains that script.

For instance, this executes the last of four partitions. It also passes along --stream & --concurrency 1 to prefix log lines with the package name.

lerna-parallelism run \ --stream \ --concurrency 1 \ --split 4 \ --partition 3 \ test

Other Commands

For some commands, like lerna bootstrap , splitting makes no sense. For some others, it does, specifically:

lerna changed

lerna exec

lerna list

lerna publish

If you'd like to see support for these commands as well, feel free to submit a pull request!

License

This project is licensed under the ISC License.