MUI

Quickly build beautiful React apps. MUI is a simple and customizable component library to build faster, beautiful, and more accessible React applications. Follow your own design system, or start with Material Design.

Installation

MUI is available as an npm package.

Stable channel v5

// with npm npm install @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled // with yarn yarn add @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled

Please note that @next will only point to pre-releases; to get the latest stable release use @latest instead.

Diamond 💎

Diamond Sponsors are those who have pledged \$1,500/month or more to MUI.

Gold 🏆

via OpenCollective or via Patreon

Gold Sponsors are those who have pledged \$500/month or more to MUI.

There is more

See the full list of our backers.

Usage

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Button from '@mui/material/Button' ; function App ( ) { return ( < Button variant = "contained" color = "primary" > Hello World </ Button > ); } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.querySelector('#app'));

Yes, it's really all you need to get started as you can see in this live and interactive demo:

Questions

For how-to questions and other non-issues, please use StackOverflow instead of GitHub issues. There is a StackOverflow tag called "material-ui" that you can use to tag your questions.

Examples

Are you looking for an example project to get started? We host some.

Documentation

Check out our documentation website.

Premium Themes

You can find complete templates & themes in the MUI Store.

Contributing

Read the contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to MUI.

Notice that contributions go far beyond pull requests and commits. Although we love giving you the opportunity to put your stamp on MUI, we also are thrilled to receive a variety of other contributions.

Changelog

If you have recently updated, please read the changelog for details of what has changed.

Roadmap

The future plans and high priority features and enhancements can be found in the roadmap file.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

These great services sponsor MUI's core infrastructure:

GitHub allows us to host the Git repository and coordinate contributions.

Netlify allows us to distribute the documentation.

CrowdIn allows us to translate the documentation.

BrowserStack allows us to test in real browsers.

CodeCov allows us to monitor the test coverage.