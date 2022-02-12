PR-based changelog generator with monorepo support
npx lerna-changelog
## Unreleased (2018-05-24)
#### :bug: Bug Fix
* [#198](https://github.com/my-org/my-repo/pull/198) Avoid an infinite loop ([@helpful-hacker](https://github.com/helpful-hacker))
#### :house: Internal
* [#183](https://github.com/my-org/my-repo/pull/183) Standardize error messages ([@careful-coder](https://github.com/careful-coder))
#### Commiters: 2
- Helpful Hacker ([@helpful-hacker](https://github.com/helpful-hacker))
- [@careful-coder](https://github.com/careful-coder)
By default
lerna-changelog will show all pull requests that have been merged
since the latest tagged commit in the repository. That is however only true for
pull requests with certain labels applied. The labels that are supported by
default are:
breaking (💥 Breaking Change)
enhancement (🚀 Enhancement)
bug (🐛 Bug Fix)
documentation (📝 Documentation)
internal (🏠 Internal)
You can also use the
--from and
--to options to view a different
range of pull requests:
npx lerna-changelog --from=v1.0.0 --to=v2.0.0
If you have a packages folder and your projects in subfolders of that folder
lerna-changelog will detect it and include the package names in the changelog for the relevant changes.
Since
lerna-changelog interacts with the GitHub API you may run into rate
limiting issues which can be resolved by supplying a "personal access token":
export GITHUB_AUTH="..."
You'll need a personal access token
for the GitHub API with the
repo scope for private repositories or just
public_repo scope for public repositories.
You can configure
lerna-changelog in various ways. The easiest way is by
adding a
changelog key to the
package.json file of your project:
{
// ...
"changelog": {
"labels": {
"feature": "New Feature",
"bug": "Bug Fix"
}
}
}
The supported options are:
repo: Your "org/repo" on GitHub
(automatically inferred from the
package.json file)
nextVersion: Title for unreleased commits
(e.g.
Unreleased)
labels: GitHub PR labels mapped to changelog section headers
ignoreCommitters: List of committers to ignore (exact or partial match).
Useful for example to ignore commits from bots.
cacheDir: Path to a GitHub API response cache to avoid throttling
(e.g.
.changelog)
lerna-changelog is released under the MIT License.