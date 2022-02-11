Leoric

Leoric is an object-relational mapping for Node.js, which is heavily influenced by Active Record of Ruby on Rails. See the documentation for detail.

Usage

Assume the tables of posts, users, and comments were setup already. We may declare the models as classes by extending from the base class Bone of Leoric. After the models are connected to the database, the columns of the tables are mapped as attributes, the associations are setup, feel free to start querying.

const { Bone, connect } = require ( 'leoric' ) class Post extends Bone { static initialize() { this .belongsTo( 'author' , { Model : 'User' }) this .hasMany( 'comments' ) } } async function main ( ) { await connect({ host : 'example.com' , models : [ Post ], }) await Post.create({ title : 'New Post' }) const post = await Post.findOne({ title : 'New Post' }) post.title = 'Untitled' await post.save() await Post.update({ title : 'Untitled' }, { title : 'New Post' }) const post = await Post.findOne({ title : 'New Post' }).with( 'comments' ) console .log(post.comments) }

If table structures were intended to be maintained in the models, Leoric can be used as a table migration tool as well. We can just define attributes in the models, and call realm.sync() whenever we are ready.

const { BIGINT, STRING } = Bone.DataTypes; class Post extends Bone { static attributes = { id : { type : BIGINT, primaryKey : true }, email : { type : STRING, allowNull : false }, nickname : { type : STRING, allowNull : false }, } } const realm = new Realm({ models : [ Post ] }); await realm.sync();

Syntax Table

JavaScript SQL Post.create({ title: 'New Post' }) INSERT INTO posts (title) VALUES ('New Post') Post.all SELECT * FROM posts Post.find({ title: 'New Post' }) SELECT * FROM posts WHERE title = 'New Post' Post.find(42) SELECT * FROM posts WHERE id = 42 Post.order('title') SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY title Post.order('title', 'desc') SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY title DESC Post.limit(20) SELECT * FROM posts LIMIT 0, 20 Post.update({ id: 42 }, { title: 'Skeleton King' }) UPDATE posts SET title = 'Skeleton King' WHERE id = 42 Post.remove({ id: 42 }) DELETE FROM posts WHERE id = 42

A more detailed syntax table may be found at the documentation site.

Contributing

There are many ways in which you can participate in the project, for example:

Submit bugs and feature requests, and help us verify as they are checked in

Review source code changes

Review the documentation and make pull requests for anything from typo to new content

If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:

The development workflow, including debugging and running tests

Coding guidelines

Submitting pull requests

Contributing to translations

Related Projects

If developing web applications with egg framework, it's highly recommended using the egg-orm plugin.