Leoric is an object-relational mapping for Node.js, which is heavily influenced by Active Record of Ruby on Rails. See the documentation for detail.
Assume the tables of posts, users, and comments were setup already. We may declare the models as classes by extending from the base class
Bone of Leoric. After the models are connected to the database, the columns of the tables are mapped as attributes, the associations are setup, feel free to start querying.
const { Bone, connect } = require('leoric')
// define model
class Post extends Bone {
static initialize() {
this.belongsTo('author', { Model: 'User' })
this.hasMany('comments')
}
}
async function main() {
// connect models to database
await connect({ host: 'example.com', models: [ Post ], /* among other options */ })
// CRUD
await Post.create({ title: 'New Post' })
const post = await Post.findOne({ title: 'New Post' })
post.title = 'Untitled'
await post.save()
// or UPDATE directly
await Post.update({ title: 'Untitled' }, { title: 'New Post' })
// find with associations
const post = await Post.findOne({ title: 'New Post' }).with('comments')
console.log(post.comments) // => [ Comment { id, content }, ... ]
}
If table structures were intended to be maintained in the models, Leoric can be used as a table migration tool as well. We can just define attributes in the models, and call
realm.sync() whenever we are ready.
const { BIGINT, STRING } = Bone.DataTypes;
class Post extends Bone {
static attributes = {
id: { type: BIGINT, primaryKey: true },
email: { type: STRING, allowNull: false },
nickname: { type: STRING, allowNull: false },
}
}
const realm = new Realm({ models: [ Post ] });
await realm.sync();
|JavaScript
|SQL
Post.create({ title: 'New Post' })
INSERT INTO posts (title) VALUES ('New Post')
Post.all
SELECT * FROM posts
Post.find({ title: 'New Post' })
SELECT * FROM posts WHERE title = 'New Post'
Post.find(42)
SELECT * FROM posts WHERE id = 42
Post.order('title')
SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY title
Post.order('title', 'desc')
SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY title DESC
Post.limit(20)
SELECT * FROM posts LIMIT 0, 20
Post.update({ id: 42 }, { title: 'Skeleton King' })
UPDATE posts SET title = 'Skeleton King' WHERE id = 42
Post.remove({ id: 42 })
DELETE FROM posts WHERE id = 42
A more detailed syntax table may be found at the documentation site.
There are many ways in which you can participate in the project, for example:
If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:
If developing web applications with egg framework, it's highly recommended using the egg-orm plugin.