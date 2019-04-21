A UI component framework with a slim and modern look & feel. Use it to enhance the UI of your web app! Works well with popular frameworks such as Bootstrap and Foundation. View it in action https://qlik-oss.github.io/leonardo-ui

Get started

Run the following command:

npm install --save leonardo-ui

Add the following to your html:

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/leonardo-ui/dist/leonardo-ui.css" type = "text/css" /> </ head > < body > < script src = "node_modules/leonardo-ui/dist/leonardo-ui.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > </ body >

To use the icon font (optional), add this to your CSS:

@ font-face { font-family : "LUI icons" ; src : url (node_modules/leonardo-ui/dist/lui-icons.woff) format ( 'woff' ), url (node_modules/leonardo-ui/dist/lui-icons.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ); }

Example using a button

< button class = "lui-button" > Default </ button >

Contributing

Please follow the instructions in CONTRIBUTING.md.