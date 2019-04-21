A UI component framework with a slim and modern look & feel. Use it to enhance the UI of your web app! Works well with popular frameworks such as Bootstrap and Foundation. View it in action https://qlik-oss.github.io/leonardo-ui
Run the following command:
npm install --save leonardo-ui
Add the following to your html:
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/leonardo-ui/dist/leonardo-ui.css" type="text/css"/>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Page content -->
<script src="node_modules/leonardo-ui/dist/leonardo-ui.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
</body>
To use the icon font (optional), add this to your CSS:
@font-face {
font-family: "LUI icons";
src: url(node_modules/leonardo-ui/dist/lui-icons.woff) format('woff'),
url(node_modules/leonardo-ui/dist/lui-icons.ttf) format('truetype');
}
Example using a button
<button class="lui-button">Default</button>
Please follow the instructions in CONTRIBUTING.md.