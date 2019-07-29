Streaming equivalent of length-prefixed-message. This module allow you to send Buffer s with a varint length prefix to ensure that they will arrive unpartioned

npm install length-prefixed-stream

Usage

var lpstream = require ( 'length-prefixed-stream' ) var encode = lpstream.encode() var decode = lpstream.decode() encode.write( 'hello world' ) decode.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.toString()) }) encode.pipe(decode)

Encoding format

This library encodes each chunks as follows:

< length-of-chunk-1 > < chunk-1 > < length-of-chunk-2 > < chunk-2 > …

The length of the following chunk is encoded using varint , which follows the protobuf-style varint encoding.

As an example, we're going to encode two ASCII chunks:

1st chunk: 68 65 79 hey 2nd chunk: 68 65 6c 6c 6f 20 77 6f 72 6c 64 hello world

Encoded using length-prefixed-stream , they look like this:

03 varint-encoded length of 1st chunk 68 65 79 1st chunk (3 bytes) 0b varint-encoded length ()of 2nd chunk 68 65 6c 6c 6f 20 77 6f 72 6c 64 2nd chunk (11 bytes)

API

transformStream = lpstream.encode()

Creates a new encoder transform stream.

transformStream = lpstream.decode()

Creates a new decoder transform stream.

License

MIT