openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lps

length-prefixed-stream

by Mathias Buus
2.0.0 (see all)

Streaming length prefixed buffers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

length-prefixed-stream

Streaming equivalent of length-prefixed-message. This module allow you to send Buffers with a varint length prefix to ensure that they will arrive unpartioned

npm install length-prefixed-stream

build status

Usage

var lpstream = require('length-prefixed-stream')

var encode = lpstream.encode() // create an encode stream to send data
var decode = lpstream.decode() // create an decode stream to receive data

encode.write('hello world') // send "hello world"

decode.on('data', function(data) {
  console.log(data.toString()) // will always print "hello world"
})

encode.pipe(decode) // for testing just pipe to our selves

Encoding format

This library encodes each chunks as follows:

<length-of-chunk-1> <chunk-1> <length-of-chunk-2> <chunk-2>

The length of the following chunk is encoded using varint, which follows the protobuf-style varint encoding.

As an example, we're going to encode two ASCII chunks:

1st chunk:
68 65 79                            hey
2nd chunk:
68 65 6c 6c 6f 20 77 6f 72 6c 64    hello world

Encoded using length-prefixed-stream, they look like this:

03                                  varint-encoded length of 1st chunk
68 65 79                            1st chunk (3 bytes)
0b                                  varint-encoded length ()of 2nd chunk
68 65 6c 6c 6f 20 77 6f 72 6c 64    2nd chunk (11 bytes)

API

transformStream = lpstream.encode()

Creates a new encoder transform stream.

transformStream = lpstream.decode()

Creates a new decoder transform stream.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial