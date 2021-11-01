openbase logo
lem

lemons

by Vincent Driessen
1.6.0 (see all)

🍋 Common algebraïc data types for JS

Documentation
16.3K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

🍋 Common algebraïc data types for JavaScript, 'cause when life hands you lemons...

Maybe

Pseudo-type:

type Maybe<T>
    = Just T
    | Nothing

Usage example:

import Maybe, { Just, Nothing } from 'lemons/Maybe';
// or: import { Maybe, Just, Nothing } from 'lemons';

const r1: Maybe<number> = Just(42);
r1.isJust()         // => true
r1.isNothing()      // => false
r1.withDefault(99)  // => 42
r1.unwrap()         // => 42
r1.expect('Foo')    // => 42

const r2: Maybe<number> = Nothing();
r2.isJust()         // => false
r2.isNothing()      // => true
r2.withDefault(99)  // => 99
r2.unwrap()         // throws Error('Cannot unwrap a Nothing')
r2.expect('Foo')    // throws Error('Foo')

Result

Pseudo-type:

type Result<E, T>
    = Ok T
    | Err E

Usage example:

import Result, { Ok, Err } from 'lemons/Result';
// or: import { Result, Ok, Err } from 'lemons';

const r1: Result<string, number> = Ok(42);
r1.isOk()           // => true
r1.isErr()          // => false
r1.withDefault(99)  // => 42
r1.unwrap()         // => 42

const r2: Result<string, number> = Err('Oops');
r2.isOk()           // => false
r2.isErr()          // => true
r2.withDefault(99)  // => 99
r2.unwrap()         // throws 'Oops'

LazyResult

Pseudo-type:

type LazyResult<E, T>
    = Initial
    | Loading
    | Failure E
    | Success T

Useful for state management that typically has an initial, loading, and a failure/success outcome state, like page loading, or submitting a form. The following example shows how you would use the LazyResult as part of a React app, but since ADTs are simple data structures, they work with any technology.

Annotated usage example:

How to use LazyResult in real apps

