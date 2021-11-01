🍋 Common algebraïc data types for JavaScript, 'cause when life hands you lemons...

Maybe

Pseudo-type:

type Maybe<T> = Just T | Nothing

Usage example:

import Maybe, { Just, Nothing } from 'lemons/Maybe' ; const r1: Maybe<number> = Just( 42 ); r1.isJust() r1.isNothing() r1.withDefault( 99 ) r1.unwrap() r1.expect( 'Foo' ) const r2: Maybe<number> = Nothing(); r2.isJust() r2.isNothing() r2.withDefault( 99 ) r2.unwrap() r2.expect( 'Foo' )

Result

Pseudo-type:

type Result<E, T> = Ok T | Err E

Usage example:

import Result, { Ok, Err } from 'lemons/Result' ; const r1: Result<string, number> = Ok( 42 ); r1.isOk() r1.isErr() r1.withDefault( 99 ) r1.unwrap() const r2: Result<string, number> = Err( 'Oops' ); r2.isOk() r2.isErr() r2.withDefault( 99 ) r2.unwrap()

LazyResult

Pseudo-type:

type LazyResult<E, T> = Initial | Loading | Failure E | Success T

Useful for state management that typically has an initial, loading, and a failure/success outcome state, like page loading, or submitting a form. The following example shows how you would use the LazyResult as part of a React app, but since ADTs are simple data structures, they work with any technology.

Annotated usage example: